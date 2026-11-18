MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Almaty SuperSki mountain resort is scheduled to open in December 2028, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said following a meeting of the Board of Directors of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd., according to the Kazakh government.

Bektenov instructed those responsible to accelerate construction work to meet the launch deadline.

Yerzhаn Yerkinbayev, Chief Executive Officer of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd., reported that construction work at the site was in an active phase and proceeding according to the approved schedule.

Foundation work for the cable cars has begun in cooperation with French company POMA. At the same time, the cable car systems are being manufactured in line with the specific technical requirements of Almaty SuperSki.

Kazakh companies are also being involved in the project. POMA, which is set to build 11 cable car lines for the resort, has assessed potential local manufacturers. Following the assessment, a Kazakh manufacturer was qualified to produce certain structural components for the cable cars in compliance with European quality and safety standards.

This approach is expected to facilitate technology transfer and develop new capabilities in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector.

The board also reviewed the results of an open tender for service providers and considered a range of technological and economic indicators.

Several international companies were selected to participate in implementing the architectural concept developed by Foster + Partners.

Swiss company Blumer-Lehmann will design, manufacture and supply the timber load-bearing structures for the resort's Base and Upper stations, as well as provide technical support during installation.

Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) was selected following a competition involving 24 international companies to develop the concept for the mountain village.

One of the strengths of BIG's proposal was its involvement of Canadian company Ecosign, which specializes in ski resort master planning. Ecosign has completed more than 1,000 projects in 46 countries and has experience integrating tourism infrastructure into ski resorts, including barrier-free transport links and ski-in/ski-out access.

BIG is also working closely with a British architectural firm whose portfolio includes a resort village in Finland, a mountain complex in Switzerland and a building featuring a ski slope on its roof in Denmark.

Following the meeting, Bektenov said the project was being implemented in line with international standards and would give significant impetus to tourism development.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to take place in two weeks, when officials responsible for the project will report on construction progress.