(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The consolidated revenue of Akola Group for the 3 months of financial year 2026/2027 exceeded EUR 420 million and was 7% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Group sold 881 thousand tons of various products, or 11% more than in the same period last year. Gross profit decreased by 10% to EUR 50 million and operating profit decreased by 28% to EUR 19 million compared to the corresponding period. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 30 million, 18% lower than during the same period in the previous year. Net profit decreased by 40% to EUR 12 million.

2025/2026

3 months

2026/2027

3 months

2026/2027

compared with

2025/2026, % Total trading volume, tons 791,415 880,895 11.3 Revenue, thousand EUR 393,999 420,367 6.7 Gross profit, thousand EUR 55,877 50,240 (10.1) EBITDA, thousand EUR 36,189 29,693 (18.0) Adjusted EBITDA, thousand EUR 36,249 29,374 (19.0) Operating profit, thousand EUR 26,858 19,365 (27.9) Net profit, thousand EUR 19,553 11,717 (40.1)





“We sold 11% more products and increased revenue by 7%, but profitability declined. The quarter demonstrated that a large harvest alone does not guarantee stronger returns: grain quality, available storage capacity and trading margins determine how much value it creates. Narrower grain trading margins and lower milk selling prices weighed on earnings, while poultry remained relatively resilient. EBITDA reached EUR 30 million, down 18% year on year,” said Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group.

According to him, the pressure on profitability had different causes across the Group. Grain trading margins narrowed, while milk selling prices were almost 29% below the previous year's level, outweighing the benefit of higher production.

“Our response must go beyond increasing volumes. In grain handling, the task is to manage capacity and the movement of stocks through the harvest peak. In manufacturing, higher output needs to translate into lower unit costs and better margins. Milk prices have started to recover, but we cannot base our plans on a market recovery alone. We therefore focus on what we can control: production efficiency, costs and capacity utilisation,” said M. Šileika.

The Group is also preparing its strategy for 2027/2030, which will set out its development priorities and investment focus. The Akola 2030 Strategy will be presented in February 2027.

Partners for Farmers

Partnership with Farmers accounted for approximately 71% of the Group's revenue during the quarter, underscoring its importance to the overall business. During the 3-month period of the 2026/2027 financial year, the segment generated EUR 26 million in gross profit and EUR 8 million in operating profit on revenue of EUR 299 million. These results highlight that even with high sales volumes, profitability depends on trading margins and the efficiency of grain storage and logistics.

Despite a large harvest and stable grain purchasing volumes, narrower trading margins, storage constraints and grain quality issues weighed earnings. Grain trading gross profit fell by 51%, while elevator revenue declined by 18%, although due to seasonal nature of the business first quarter results do not indicate full year performance. Stronger feed results provided some support, with compound feed gross profit increasing by 43% from a low base in the same period last year. Meanwhile, farmers prioritised essential inputs and maintenance over larger investments, contributing to a 46% decline in grain and farm equipment revenue.

Partners for Farmers 2025/2026

3 months

2026/2027

3 months

2026/2027

compared with

2025/2026, % Revenue, thousand EUR 274,726 298,581 8.7 Gross profit, thousand EUR 29,586 25,944 (12.3) Operating profit, thousand EUR 13,260 7,775 (41.4)





Food Production

Food Production recorded modest revenue growth, but operating profitability declined. During the 3-month period of the 2026/2027 financial year, revenue increased to EUR 124 million, gross profit reached EUR 22 million and operating profit decreased by 11% to EUR 12 million.

Poultry remained the segment's main earnings contributor, supported by stable demand in the Baltic and Nordic markets, with revenue rising to EUR 90 million and gross profit declining slightly to EUR 19 million as stronger competition and rising energy costs pressured margins. Instant foods and ready-to-eat products achieved a slight improvement in gross margin despite lower sales volumes. In contrast, strong growth in flour and breadcrumbs sales did not translate into higher gross profit. Overall, the segment's modest revenue growth was accompanied by lower operating profit and continued pressure on product-level margins.

Food Production 2025/2026

3 months

2026/2027

3 months

2026/2027

compared with

2025/2026, % Revenue, thousand EUR 123,094 124,463 1.1 Gross profit, thousand EUR 23,565 22,393 (5.0) Operating profit, thousand EUR 13,438 11,902 (11.4)





Farming

Farming results reflected contrasting trends in crop and dairy operations. During the 3-month period of the 2026/2027 financial year, the segment generated EUR 15 million in revenue and EUR 864 thousand in gross profit but recorded an operating loss of EUR 192 thousand.

Higher crop sales increased crop farming revenue by 55% to EUR 9 million. The business generated a gross profit of EUR 0.3 million, compared with a gross loss of EUR 0.2 million in the same period last year. In dairy farming, higher production volumes could not offset a nearly 29% decline in selling prices, and gross profit fell to EUR 0.2 million. Milk prices have been rising since August, which may help improve results in the coming quarters. However, further increases in milk prices and cost control will remain important to improving profitability.

Farming 2025/2026

3 months

2026/2027

3 months

2026/2027

compared with

2025/2026, % Revenue, thousand EUR 12,345 14,906 20.7 Gross profit, thousand EUR 1,538 864 (43.8) Operating profit, thousand EUR (26) (192) (638.5)





Other Products and Services

During the 3-month period of the 2026/2027 financial year, the Other Products and Services segment generated EUR 6 million in revenue and EUR 1 million in gross profit, but recorded an operating loss of EUR 120 thousand.

Extruded products revenue grew by 22%, yet gross profit nearly halved as higher costs and lower production efficiency outweighed increased volumes. Veterinary pharmaceuticals performed strongly, with gross profit rising by 88%, supported by positive momentum in the pet category. Meanwhile, pest control, disinfection and hygiene revenue fell by 25% amid weaker demand and intensified competition. Improving production efficiency in extruded products remains a key priority for restoring segment profitability.

Other products and services 2025/2026

3 months

2026/2027

3 months

2026/2027

compared with

2025/2026, % Revenue, thousand EUR 5,657 5,943 5.1 Gross profit, thousand EUR 1,188 1,039 (12.5) Operating profit, thousand EUR 186 (120) (164.5)





Akola Group owns the largest agriculture and food production group in the Baltic States, employing more than 5,000 people. The Group includes such well-known companies as Kauno grūdai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus paukštynas, Kaišiadorių paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The Group operates across the entire food value chain –“from field to fork“. According to audited figures, the Group's consolidated revenue for the 2025/2026 financial year amounted to EUR 1.5 billion, EBITDA to EUR 95 million, and net profit to EUR 43 million.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at Akola Group

E-mail ...

Mob. +370 619 19 403

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