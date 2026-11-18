GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, is showcasing SmartK and AI Trading Assistant, two trading analysis tools available through Toobit Futures that help traders assess market conditions, explore trading opportunities, and plan potential positions.

SmartK focuses on chart-based technical analysis, while AI Trading Assistant provides AI-generated market insights and structured trade references. Both are designed to complement traders' existing analytical approaches.

Key capabilities include:



SmartK: Features five proprietary indicators covering market signals, entry scoring, multi-timeframe positioning, volume-price relationships, and momentum divergence. Traders can pair main-chart and lower-panel indicators to compare technical signals, examine price trends, and assess potential entry conditions. AI Trading Assistant: Offers AI crypto market analysis and AI trading opportunities, providing potential trade setups for scalp and swing trading. Its analysis includes directional signals, entry zones, take-profit targets, stop-loss levels, and adjustable risk-to-reward ratios to support trade planning and risk assessment.

Both offerings support independent trading decisions, allowing traders to incorporate technical analysis and AI-generated insights into their existing strategies while retaining control over their trades.

According to eToro's September 2026 Retail Investor Beat, which surveyed 11,000 retail investors across 13 countries, 56% already use or are open to using AI tools to select or adjust investments. Among these respondents, 41% believe AI can save time on research, reflecting interest in AI-assisted investment analysis.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email:...

Website:

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at