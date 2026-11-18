MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam coffee market is projected to grow at a 5.82% CAGR through 2032, supported by expanding café networks, functional blends, and premium coffee demand.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Vietnam Coffee Market was valued at USD 550.1 million in 2026 and is estimated to increase from USD 583.4 million in 2027 to USD 774.1 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.82% over 2027–2032. Expanding café access, premium preparation methods, and convenient formats suited to urban consumption patterns are shaping market development. Sachet, canned, and chilled coffee products are extending consumption beyond traditional brewing, while premium beans and verified origin are creating opportunities for higher-value offerings. Café chains and franchise networks are broadening physical access, while functional blends and traceability initiatives are influencing product development and sourcing strategies.

Key Growth Factors

Café Network Expansion Broadens Consumer Access

The expansion of café chains and franchise models is increasing the availability of prepared coffee across Vietnam. Highlands Coffee operated 985 cafés by December 31, 2025, following the opening of 134 stores during the year, including 38 outlets in the Philippines. Trung Nguyên Franchising also opened seven E-Coffee locations across Ho Chi Minh City, Khánh Hòa, Nghệ An, and Tây Ninh on December 24, 2025. Phúc Long Heritage reported 201 standalone stores outside WinCommerce at year-end 2025. These networks provide consumers with more accessible coffee destinations while giving brands additional outlets to introduce premium and functional products.

Functional Coffee Blends Create New Consumption Occasions

Product innovation is extending coffee consumption beyond traditional roast profiles through formulations targeting energy, beauty, and lower-caffeine preferences. In 2025, Masan Consumer introduced its Wake-Up 247 Latte-style coffee energy drink with real coffee extract and B vitamins through its Manchester City collaboration in Vietnam. Trung Nguyên Legend offers G7 Collagen Coffee, while King Coffee markets an instant cappuccino blend featuring collagen, cherry blossom extract, and strawberry powder. These products demonstrate how familiar instant and ready-to-drink formats can accommodate differentiated functional propositions and create additional purchase occasions.

Origin Traceability Strengthens Premium Coffee Positioning

Traceability is becoming increasingly important across Vietnam's coffee supply chain, particularly for suppliers serving regulated buyers and premium markets. By July 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment had collected plantation data covering more than 151,000 hectares in Lâm Đồng and Đắk Lắk for a national system undergoing pilot operation and cybersecurity assessment. Sơn La reported sustainable-production certifications or equivalent standards across 35,465 of its 36,397 coffee hectares, including 543.7 hectares managed organically in 2026. Recognized schemes collecting geolocation or legality data covered around 30% of Vietnam's coffee production in 2025, highlighting the growing role of documented origin in commercial sourcing.

“Vietnam's coffee market is developing across multiple consumption and sourcing dimensions, from expanding café networks and functional product formats to stronger origin verification. Companies that connect reliable Vietnamese coffee supply with differentiated products and consistent retail experiences can strengthen their position across both traditional and emerging consumption occasions,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights

The Vietnam Coffee Market Report is segmented by:

Product Type: Instant coffee, ground coffee, ready-to-drink, whole bean, and coffee pods and capsules.

Coffee Type: Robusta, Arabica, and others.

Category: Conventional and specialty.

Distribution Channel: Off-trade and on-trade.

Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD), based on availability.

Regional Outlook

Coffee market development across Vietnam is supported by expanding café access and evolving consumption patterns in major urban centers. Highlands Coffee's network expansion and Trung Nguyên E-Coffee's presence across Ho Chi Minh City, Khánh Hòa, Nghệ An, and Tây Ninh illustrate the geographic reach of organized café formats. Premium preparation, convenient retail products, and traceable sourcing also create opportunities to serve consumers across Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and secondary cities.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Vietnam coffee market is shaped by café network expansion, product differentiation, and sourcing capabilities. Established coffee companies and café operators are developing opportunities through franchise formats, functional blends, convenient packaged products, and premium positioning. Origin verification and consistent product availability are also becoming relevant elements of supplier competitiveness.

Key Companies

Nestlé S.A.

Highlands Coffee (Jollibee Foods)

Me Trang Coffee

Masan Group

Vinacafe Bien Hoa

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Vietnam Coffee Market:

Industry Trending Reports

Green Coffee Market Size: The global green coffee market is estimated at $34.90 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $47.33 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.29% CAGR. While Europe commands 35.87% of regional share, Asia-Pacific is expanding at a leading 6.95% CAGR, with value growth propelled by single-origin specialty Arabica microlots and nutraceutical demand for unroasted bioactive extracts. Amid escalating compliance and raw-bean supply overhead, agricultural traders are deploying farm-level polygon traceability and origin-level primary processing to secure long-term contracts with global roasters.

Instant Coffee Market Share: The global instant coffee market is estimated at $38.57 billion in 2026 and $40.81 billion in 2027, with forecasts reaching $54.46 billion by 2032, advancing at a 5.94% CAGR over 2027–2032. Soluble coffee adoption is broadening through rapid cold-water-soluble freeze-dried crystals popularized in Japan and convenient single-origin ready-to-mix formats across fast-paced urban centers. To defend shelf space against chilled ready-to-drink alternatives, brand owners are partnering with specialized spray-drying and agglomeration co-packers to upgrade sensory profiles and packaging formats.

Decaffeinated Coffee Market Trends: The global decaffeinated coffee market is estimated at $3.15 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $4.34 billion by 2031, registering a 6.62% CAGR. Millennials and Gen Z are driving category momentum by embracing low-caffeine beverages as part of mindful wellness routines, alongside rising demand for chemical-free, certified organic beans. While Europe accounts for 39.76% of global revenue, Asia-Pacific is growing at a leading 6.94% CAGR, prompting specialty roasters to utilize Swiss Water and subcritical CO2 extraction methods that remove up to 99.9% of caffeine while preserving delicate origin aromatics.

Coffee Concentrate Market Growth: The global coffee concentrate market is valued at $2.78 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $3.74 billion by 2031, tracking a 6.12% CAGR. Demand is anchored by commercial foodservice operators seeking rapid dispensing consistency and home consumers replicating café-style iced drinks via cold-brew and espresso concentrates. While North America leads with a 52.05% revenue share and bag-in-box formats dominate bulk channels, Asia-Pacific is advancing at a 7.45% CAGR, encouraging suppliers to innovate with adaptogen-infused formulations and shelf-stable bottled formats.

Organic Coffee Market Analysis: The global organic coffee market is estimated at $8.73 billion in 2026 and is forecast to expand to $14.12 billion by 2031, achieving a 10.09% CAGR. Growth is propelled by household preference for pesticide-free, ethically certified beverages and strict compliance requirements under the EU Deforestation Regulation. While European re-export hubs in Germany and the Netherlands command a major share of revenue and Asia-Pacific leads café unit expansion, roasters are increasingly incorporating certified organic Robusta beans from Vietnam and Indonesia into espresso blends to balance flavor body and raw material costs.

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