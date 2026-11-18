AI Model Finds Serious Java Vulnerability, NYT Reports
(MENAFN) An artificial intelligence model has exposed a serious security flaw in Java, the programming language that underpins much of the global internet, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
Cybersecurity startup Calif said it used OpenAI’s newly released GPT-6 Cyber model to find the vulnerability, a sign of the growing role AI plays in hunting down software weaknesses.
Roughly 90% of Fortune 500 companies run on Java, which is embedded in banking, health care, aviation and technology. Government agencies, including those responsible for national security, depend on it as well.
“Java is the beating heart of the modern economy,” said Bruce Dang, a senior researcher at Calif, as quoted by The New York Times.
Dang added that “Practically speaking, all major companies” will be affected by the bug.
The finding is the latest sign that increasingly capable AI systems are reshaping cybersecurity research. They can spot weaknesses in code faster than security professionals may be able to investigate and fix them.
Calif has used leading AI models to uncover a series of serious software vulnerabilities in recent months. Its latest discovery involves one of the most widely deployed programming languages in the world.
The episode adds to mounting concern among cybersecurity experts and technology companies over what AI-powered vulnerability research could mean for the industry.
Cybersecurity startup Calif said it used OpenAI’s newly released GPT-6 Cyber model to find the vulnerability, a sign of the growing role AI plays in hunting down software weaknesses.
Roughly 90% of Fortune 500 companies run on Java, which is embedded in banking, health care, aviation and technology. Government agencies, including those responsible for national security, depend on it as well.
“Java is the beating heart of the modern economy,” said Bruce Dang, a senior researcher at Calif, as quoted by The New York Times.
Dang added that “Practically speaking, all major companies” will be affected by the bug.
The finding is the latest sign that increasingly capable AI systems are reshaping cybersecurity research. They can spot weaknesses in code faster than security professionals may be able to investigate and fix them.
Calif has used leading AI models to uncover a series of serious software vulnerabilities in recent months. Its latest discovery involves one of the most widely deployed programming languages in the world.
The episode adds to mounting concern among cybersecurity experts and technology companies over what AI-powered vulnerability research could mean for the industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment