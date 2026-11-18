MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court's order granting interim bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan in a Rs 426 crore money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The federal anti-money laundering agency sought a stay on the High Court's order, with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju mentioning the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. However, the apex court declined to grant any immediate relief against the High Court's order and agreed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Seeking interim relief, ASG Raju requested the CJI Kant-led Bench to direct the maintenance of status quo. However, the Supreme Court declined to pass any such direction, observing that there was no urgency warranting interference with the interim bail granted to Khan.

“The heavens will not fall. Let him remain on interim bail,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked.

The development comes a day after the Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to Khan till December 10 in the money laundering case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A Division Bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh granted him the relief against a personal bond and two sureties of like amount. The matter is likely to come up for further hearing on December 10. The High Court had also granted the ED a week's time to file its counter-affidavit addressing the broader merits of the case.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering in connection with the development of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, owned by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, who is also its honorary Chancellor.

The ED arrested Khan on October 31 in connection with its investigation under the PMLA, stemming from FIRs alleging the forcible acquisition of agricultural land belonging to farmers for the university.

The federal anti-money laundering agency has also alleged that government funds and resources were diverted towards the development of the institution.

The ED had provisionally attached land and buildings of the university worth Rs 426.46 crore, claiming that these represented alleged proceeds of crime.

Earlier, on November 5, the Supreme Court had declined to grant immediate relief to Khan against his arrest and asked him to approach the Allahabad High Court. On November 12, a Special Court (PMLA) in Ghaziabad remanded Khan to ED custody for four days in the money laundering case.