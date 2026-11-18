MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) An Afghan national, who had allegedly been staying illegally in Kolkata under a fake identity and using forged Indian identity documents, was arrested following a joint operation by the Kolkata Police and Madhya Pradesh Police, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Mir Ahmed Zar, was arrested at his rented accommodation in the Sealdah area of central Kolkata during a raid conducted on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shockingly, he possessed several crucial Indian documents, including a domicile certificate and a ration card, and had also secured a place on the electoral rolls before his name was deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year.

According to a Kolkata Police source, Zar had been living in the city under the assumed name of Ayub Khan. He had allegedly procured several Indian identity documents using the fictitious name to establish his identity and continue residing in the country.

Police sources said Zar first entered India in 2015 but returned to Afghanistan. He came back to India in 2017 and initially settled in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He subsequently shifted to Kolkata and took up residence in the Sealdah area.

At the time of his arrest, the police recovered several documents from his possession, including a domicile certificate issued by the Bhatpara Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a ration card and a driving licence.

Investigators also found that his name had recently been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise conducted in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year.

Following the deletion, he had reportedly applied for the re-inclusion of his name in the voters' list.

The arrest followed investigations by the Special Branch of the Madhya Pradesh Police, which had earlier apprehended five Afghan nationals during a raid in the state. All five were allegedly staying in India using forged identity documents.

During their interrogation, investigators reportedly obtained information about Ayub Khan, whose actual identity was subsequently established as Mir Ahmed Zar.

Acting on the leads, Madhya Pradesh Police officials approached their Kolkata counterparts and jointly raided his rented accommodation in Sealdah.

The accused is being interrogated to ascertain how he managed to obtain multiple Indian identity documents, including official certificates, and whether anyone helped him procure them.

Investigators are also examining the circumstances under which he managed to remain in Kolkata for several years using an assumed identity.