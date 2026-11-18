MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) The Karnataka government has urged the Centre to review the implementation of the E20 ethanol-blending programme, alleging that tests conducted on petrol samples collected across the state found ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit in several instances.

In a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said the state government was not opposed to the ethanol-blending programme but was concerned about over-blending and its potential impact on consumers and vehicles.

Emphasising that the transition to higher ethanol blending should not come at the cost of ordinary citizens, Arshad said the government had received numerous complaints from motorists over the past several months regarding reduced mileage, rough engine performance, damage to older vehicles and allegations of receiving less fuel than they paid for.

He said the state had undertaken inspections to verify both the quality and quantity of petrol sold at retail outlets under the provisions of the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005.

According to the letter, state officers inspected 63 petrol retail outlets belonging to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in September 2026.

Of the 63 samples collected, only 42 laboratory reports were received from the oil marketing companies (OMCs). However, none of the reports mentioned the actual percentage of ethanol content in the samples.

Arshad said the oil companies had maintained that Research Octane Number (RON) was the parameter for compliance, even though their own response acknowledged that IS 17021 mandated measurement of ethanol content in blended petrol.

The state government subsequently collected fresh samples and sent them to independent laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Of the 14 samples tested, 11 were found to contain more than 20 per cent ethanol, with the highest recorded level exceeding 31 per cent.

The letter stated that ethanol content across the tested samples ranged from 13.5 per cent to 31.2 per cent, indicating considerable variations in blending.

Arshad rejected allegations by oil marketing companies that the samples had not been collected according to prescribed procedures or that there were discrepancies in density measurements. He maintained that authorised officers had followed the procedures laid down under the relevant order, with counterpart samples sealed and handed over at the spot.

He also raised concerns over premium high-speed petrol, which is sold at prices ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 140 per litre, saying tests had also found high ethanol content in such fuel.

Arshad urged the Centre to introduce five measures to protect consumers.

These include prominently displaying the actual ethanol percentage of each grade of petrol at every retail outlet and mentioning the ethanol content on every fuel purchase bill or receipt.

He also sought the availability of E10 and ethanol-free petrol alongside E20 at affordable prices until the country's vehicle fleet becomes fully compatible with higher ethanol blends.

The minister called for an independent random testing mechanism involving NABL-accredited laboratories, with every test report clearly mentioning the ethanol content.

He further proposed creating a dedicated E20 compensation fund to compensate consumers whose vehicles suffer damage due to petrol containing ethanol beyond the prescribed limit. The claims, he said, should be settled through a simple and time-bound process based on certification from authorised service centres.

Apart from fuel quality, Arshad highlighted concerns over the quantity of petrol dispensed at retail outlets and opposed two recent Central government notifications concerning the verification of fuel dispensers.

He said notification G.S.R. 905(E), dated December 18, 2025, had extended the mandatory verification interval for petrol and diesel dispensers from 12 months to 24 months.

Another notification, G.S.R. 346(E), dated May 8, 2026, amended the rules governing Government Approved Test Centres (GATC), allowing private test centres to verify fuel dispensers, a responsibility previously undertaken by government inspectors.

Citing a statewide inspection survey conducted by Karnataka's Department of Legal Metrology, he said 805 of the state's 5,946 retail outlets were inspected, of which 768 required recalibration.

Of the 3,071 nozzles tested, 2,618 showed deviations from their rated accuracy. As many as 101 outlets were found dispensing fuel beyond the maximum permissible error and were booked, with fines amounting to Rs 6.66 lakh collected.

He said the survey also found that even nozzles operating within permissible limits were approaching their tolerance thresholds within nine to 11 months of use.

Arshad argued that extending the verification period to 24 months could leave consumers vulnerable to inaccurate fuel dispensing for prolonged periods.

The Karnataka government has decided not to implement the two notifications and will continue annual verification of all fuel dispensers through government inspectors, he said.

The state has also written to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, seeking reconsideration of the notifications.

In his letter, Arshad urged the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry and the Consumer Affairs Ministry to work together to address concerns relating to both fuel quality and quantity.

He said the E20 programme required urgent course correction and that the transition should be supported by adequate incentives and infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to dispensing units, storage and testing facilities.

Stressing that the issue should be kept above politics, Arshad called for discussions between the Centre and states to restore public confidence and ensure that consumers do not bear the financial burden of the transition.