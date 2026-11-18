Missing that authentic grandma-style flavour in your sambar? A simple curry leaves trick can enhance its taste and aroma. Try this easy method while your sambar is boiling for extra flavour.

Traditional secret trickNo matter how many spices you add to daily sambar or bassaru, sometimes you just don't get that old-world aroma and amazing taste our grandmothers brought to village cooking. But without any expensive spices, just a single sprig of curry leaves can double the sambar's aroma and taste. This is a traditional secret trick grandmothers used in the kitchen back in the day.

What is this grandma's era curry leaf trick?Usually, we all fry curry leaves in oil during tempering. But you must follow this special method while the sambar or bassaru is boiling.

Do it like this...Take one fresh sprig of curry leaves (with the stem).On a low flame of the gas stove, lightly roast (heat) the sprig of curry leaves directly for a couple of seconds soon as it slightly wilts in the fire, drop it directly into the boiling sambar or bassaru, and immediately close the pot with a lid.

Why does this increase the taste?When you lightly heat the curry leaf sprig directly on the fire, the essential oils in its leaves are instantly released. Plus, it creates a kind of natural smoky flavor. When you add this to the boiling sambar and cover it, that fragrant traditional aroma permeates the entire sambar.

Try this trick out!Especially when making bassaru, majjige huli, and dal sambar, following this little trick will make the whole house smell amazing and create a festival of flavors on your tongue. Don't forget to try this grandma's era trick next time you make sambar!