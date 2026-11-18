MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly has described the franchise's retention and release decisions ahead of the IPL 2027 auction as a combination of performance assessment, squad requirements and belief in individual players, saying there is no fixed formula for determining who stays and who leaves.

With all 10 franchises announcing their retained and released players ahead of the auction, Delhi were among the teams to make significant squad changes. Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was among the high-profile names released, while Sunrisers Hyderabad also parted ways with compatriot Travis Head, with workload concerns featuring in the discussions around the departures.

Ganguly said franchises have to assess not only what players have delivered in recent seasons but also how they fit into their plans for the coming years, taking into account the options that could become available at the auction.

“It's very difficult to pinpoint the exact thought process behind the releases and retentions. It's obviously about performance, who the franchise values and who it thinks is good enough to win IPL matches. It is also about what's available at the auction. It's a small auction, so the franchise factors in the performance of the last two years and what it feels is required for the next three years. So, there is no thumb rule that this is right or that is wrong. It's just about faith and belief,” Ganguly told JioStar.

One of Delhi's major decisions was trading wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Ganguly acknowledged that letting go of the left-arm spinner was difficult, given his contribution to the franchise, but said the team had prioritised strengthening its batting resources.

“It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He's been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it's always about that one balance factor. And we were looking at a batsman. We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who's done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are very important part of our squad,” he added.

The former India captain also spoke about taking charge of Delhi as head coach, marking a new chapter in his association with the franchise. Ganguly has previously worked with the team in a different capacity as Director of Cricket, overseeing its operations during Ricky Ponting's tenure as head coach.

Having already experienced the head coach's role with Pretoria Capitals last year, Ganguly said he was looking forward to the demands of leading an IPL side from the dugout.

“It is my first time as head coach in the IPL. I did it for Pretoria Capitals last year, but I am very excited. The IPL is a very different challenge. I have been involved with DC in different ways, more so as the Director of Cricket, obviously organising everything when Ricky was the head coach. Now that I will be the head coach, I will be at the centre of taking this team forward,” he stated.