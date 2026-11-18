Bahrain Intercepts Iranian Attacks as US-Iran Talks Stall
(MENAFN) The Bahrain Defense Force General Command announced early Wednesday that its air defense systems had shot down several aerial attacks launched from Iran.
The statement gave no indication of what type of projectiles were involved or how many were fired. It also offered no information on casualties or damage.
The Interior Ministry posted two alerts on the US platform X, telling citizens and residents to stay calm and head to the “nearest safe location.”
The incident follows a claim by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday that it had struck a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain with a drone attack. The IRGC described the strike as retaliation for repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.
The confrontation unfolds against a war that the US and Israel began against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran has since hit back at Israel and at US military facilities in Arab countries.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and opened negotiations. Those talks have since stalled amid disagreements over how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The statement gave no indication of what type of projectiles were involved or how many were fired. It also offered no information on casualties or damage.
The Interior Ministry posted two alerts on the US platform X, telling citizens and residents to stay calm and head to the “nearest safe location.”
The incident follows a claim by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday that it had struck a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain with a drone attack. The IRGC described the strike as retaliation for repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.
The confrontation unfolds against a war that the US and Israel began against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran has since hit back at Israel and at US military facilities in Arab countries.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and opened negotiations. Those talks have since stalled amid disagreements over how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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