Yemen Army Says It Hit Houthis With 660 Attacks in Hours
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces killed or wounded about 178 Houthi commanders and fighters across multiple fronts, the army said on Tuesday, as a major offensive dubbed Operation Yemen Dawn intensified.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said troops launched 660 attacks within hours, striking Houthi positions, reinforcements and weapons stockpiles. The strikes destroyed or damaged 74 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, he said in a statement on US social media platform X.
Of the 660 attacks, 24 were carried out by warplanes and 46 by drones. Artillery and rocket fire accounted for the other 590.
Al-Nuzaili said government troops were engaged in combat with the Houthis in Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf, while also responding to threats on the southern front. He accused the group of besieging Taiz and attacking civilian homes.
The Houthis did not immediately comment.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government, igniting years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.
The latest escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, when a 2022
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said troops launched 660 attacks within hours, striking Houthi positions, reinforcements and weapons stockpiles. The strikes destroyed or damaged 74 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, he said in a statement on US social media platform X.
Of the 660 attacks, 24 were carried out by warplanes and 46 by drones. Artillery and rocket fire accounted for the other 590.
Al-Nuzaili said government troops were engaged in combat with the Houthis in Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf, while also responding to threats on the southern front. He accused the group of besieging Taiz and attacking civilian homes.
The Houthis did not immediately comment.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government, igniting years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.
The latest escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, when a 2022
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