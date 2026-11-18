Rubio Dismisses Iran Plot Threat to Washington After CNN Report
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said early Wednesday he sees no imminent threat of an attack on Washington, DC, brushing aside alarm sparked by a CNN report on an alleged Iranian plot against the US capital.
Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said American authorities track potential threats around the clock, but most intelligence leads that come in each day are not considered credible.
Pressed on whether he feared an imminent strike on Washington, Rubio replied: “I am not. But again, we’re concerned every day about anything that threatens our country ... I don’t think there’s any imminent threat.”
Responding to the CNN report, he said the United States remains on guard against anyone seeking to harm the country or its citizens.
“The United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people. And we have threat streams every day, and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them,” Rubio said.
The administration continues to monitor potential security threats, he said, but does not believe the information in the report points to immediate danger.
“Suffice it to say that we’re always on the lookout for anything that’s a threat to the safety and security of the United States,” he said.
Rubio also challenged the reliability of the intelligence sources behind the CNN report and lashed out at those responsible for the leak.
“Some of your intelligence sources are liars; others are liars and criminals,” he told reporters.
He declined to discuss the report further, saying he did not know who was feeding the information to journalists.
“I won’t even comment on it because I don’t know who’s leaking this stuff to you guys. But they’re either showboats and liars, or probably criminals if they’re saying anything that’s even half true,” Rubio said.
Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said American authorities track potential threats around the clock, but most intelligence leads that come in each day are not considered credible.
Pressed on whether he feared an imminent strike on Washington, Rubio replied: “I am not. But again, we’re concerned every day about anything that threatens our country ... I don’t think there’s any imminent threat.”
Responding to the CNN report, he said the United States remains on guard against anyone seeking to harm the country or its citizens.
“The United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people. And we have threat streams every day, and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them,” Rubio said.
The administration continues to monitor potential security threats, he said, but does not believe the information in the report points to immediate danger.
“Suffice it to say that we’re always on the lookout for anything that’s a threat to the safety and security of the United States,” he said.
Rubio also challenged the reliability of the intelligence sources behind the CNN report and lashed out at those responsible for the leak.
“Some of your intelligence sources are liars; others are liars and criminals,” he told reporters.
He declined to discuss the report further, saying he did not know who was feeding the information to journalists.
“I won’t even comment on it because I don’t know who’s leaking this stuff to you guys. But they’re either showboats and liars, or probably criminals if they’re saying anything that’s even half true,” Rubio said.
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