UK Risks Millions in Compensation if It Abandons Brexit Reset Agreement
(MENAFN) Britain could face a multimillion-pound financial penalty if a future administration decides to abandon a proposed agreement aimed at resetting relations with the European Union, according to media reports.
Negotiators from London and Brussels have reportedly reached an understanding on a compensation provision within a planned food and agriculture agreement scheduled for signing at Friday's anticipated EU-UK summit in Brussels. The arrangement would require either party to provide financial compensation if it chooses to withdraw, according to reports.
Under the proposed terms, Britain would face what has been described as a multimillion-pound "Farage penalty" if it decides to terminate the agreement.
The provision aims to protect the deal against potential political changes and uncertainty surrounding its future, particularly if Reform UK leader Nigel Farage or Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch assumes the position of prime minister.
Farage, who is also expected to visit Brussels on Friday, has already voiced opposition to the proposed arrangement, pledging that his party would cancel it if given the opportunity.
His objections have largely focused on provisions that would oblige Britain to automatically adopt EU regulations governing food and agriculture without retaining the authority to reject individual rules.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that his government would open talks with Brussels to explore a more lasting relationship with the bloc before presenting possible approaches to the British public.
Negotiators from London and Brussels have reportedly reached an understanding on a compensation provision within a planned food and agriculture agreement scheduled for signing at Friday's anticipated EU-UK summit in Brussels. The arrangement would require either party to provide financial compensation if it chooses to withdraw, according to reports.
Under the proposed terms, Britain would face what has been described as a multimillion-pound "Farage penalty" if it decides to terminate the agreement.
The provision aims to protect the deal against potential political changes and uncertainty surrounding its future, particularly if Reform UK leader Nigel Farage or Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch assumes the position of prime minister.
Farage, who is also expected to visit Brussels on Friday, has already voiced opposition to the proposed arrangement, pledging that his party would cancel it if given the opportunity.
His objections have largely focused on provisions that would oblige Britain to automatically adopt EU regulations governing food and agriculture without retaining the authority to reject individual rules.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that his government would open talks with Brussels to explore a more lasting relationship with the bloc before presenting possible approaches to the British public.
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