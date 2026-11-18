Trump Still Open to Kim Jong Un Meeting, Rubio Says
(MENAFN) Talking to adversaries is not a concession, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said early Wednesday, signaling that President Donald Trump is still willing to sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said Trump sees dialogue as essential to settling disputes with countries where Washington has deep disagreements. No meeting between the two leaders has been confirmed, he stressed.
“The president has never viewed meeting and talking to someone as a concession,” Rubio said.
“He’s often made the case, and I think rightfully so, that how are you going to solve problems with people you have disagreements with if you don’t speak to them, if you’re not willing to engage with them?” he added.
The Trump administration believes engagement could offer a path to easing long-running tensions with Pyongyang, Rubio said, even though it is unclear whether diplomacy would deliver concrete results.
“If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we’re ever going to solve it is if we engage with them,” he said.
Rubio warned that a summit might never happen and said he was not suggesting the two leaders would meet right away.
“I’m not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow. I’m just saying that the president is willing to meet and discuss, as he did during his first term,” he said.
Whether talks could produce a positive result can only be known by trying, Rubio said.
“Whether that will lead to a positive outcome, we’ll never find out if we don’t try, and it may not happen. But he’s prepared to do it. He has made it clear in the past,” he said.
Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said Trump sees dialogue as essential to settling disputes with countries where Washington has deep disagreements. No meeting between the two leaders has been confirmed, he stressed.
“The president has never viewed meeting and talking to someone as a concession,” Rubio said.
“He’s often made the case, and I think rightfully so, that how are you going to solve problems with people you have disagreements with if you don’t speak to them, if you’re not willing to engage with them?” he added.
The Trump administration believes engagement could offer a path to easing long-running tensions with Pyongyang, Rubio said, even though it is unclear whether diplomacy would deliver concrete results.
“If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we’re ever going to solve it is if we engage with them,” he said.
Rubio warned that a summit might never happen and said he was not suggesting the two leaders would meet right away.
“I’m not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow. I’m just saying that the president is willing to meet and discuss, as he did during his first term,” he said.
Whether talks could produce a positive result can only be known by trying, Rubio said.
“Whether that will lead to a positive outcome, we’ll never find out if we don’t try, and it may not happen. But he’s prepared to do it. He has made it clear in the past,” he said.
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