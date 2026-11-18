Serbian MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Belgrade, Pilot Reportedly Dies
(MENAFN) A Serbian military aircraft, believed to be a Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jet, crashed near the town of Stara Pazova, northwest of Belgrade, on Tuesday, with local media reporting that the pilot lost his life.
The aircraft reportedly came down in an open field between Stara Pazova and Nova Pazova, according to media reports from Serbia.
Images shared across social media platforms showed the wreckage engulfed in flames, with large clouds of black smoke rising above the crash location.
Emergency response teams, including firefighters, medical personnel, police officers and military police, were quickly deployed to the scene.
Serbia's Defense Ministry has yet to release an official announcement confirming the reported fatality or establishing whether the aircraft involved was a MiG-29.
Authorities have not determined what caused the crash, while the identity of the pilot remains undisclosed.
The aircraft reportedly came down in an open field between Stara Pazova and Nova Pazova, according to media reports from Serbia.
Images shared across social media platforms showed the wreckage engulfed in flames, with large clouds of black smoke rising above the crash location.
Emergency response teams, including firefighters, medical personnel, police officers and military police, were quickly deployed to the scene.
Serbia's Defense Ministry has yet to release an official announcement confirming the reported fatality or establishing whether the aircraft involved was a MiG-29.
Authorities have not determined what caused the crash, while the identity of the pilot remains undisclosed.
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