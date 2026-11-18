Rubio: No Evidence Microsoft, FAA, Bank Disruptions Are Linked
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday rejected claims that recent disruptions at Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and major banks were part of coordinated cyberattacks, saying Washington has found “no evidence” tying them together.
Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said US authorities had no indication that the separate incidents were connected or involved malicious actors, including hackers, criminals or foreign governments.
“The first thing I want to make very clear is that we have zero evidence whatsoever. We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other,” Rubio said.
He specifically ruled out a link between the Microsoft incident and the FAA disruption, and between the FAA incident and the banking problems reported days earlier.
“In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago,” he added.
Rubio stressed that US authorities had found nothing to suggest cybercriminals, hostile foreign governments or other malicious actors were behind the incidents.
“The second is that we have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind,” he said.
The administration is treating the disruptions “seriously” and remains alert to potential threats, the top US diplomat said.
“That’s the message I want to get out there. We take these things very seriously. Obviously, we’re always vigilant,” Rubio said.
The remarks come as scrutiny grows over the reliability and security of critical US infrastructure after a string of disruptions hit technology services, aviation operations and financial institutions.
Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said US authorities had no indication that the separate incidents were connected or involved malicious actors, including hackers, criminals or foreign governments.
“The first thing I want to make very clear is that we have zero evidence whatsoever. We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other,” Rubio said.
He specifically ruled out a link between the Microsoft incident and the FAA disruption, and between the FAA incident and the banking problems reported days earlier.
“In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago,” he added.
Rubio stressed that US authorities had found nothing to suggest cybercriminals, hostile foreign governments or other malicious actors were behind the incidents.
“The second is that we have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind,” he said.
The administration is treating the disruptions “seriously” and remains alert to potential threats, the top US diplomat said.
“That’s the message I want to get out there. We take these things very seriously. Obviously, we’re always vigilant,” Rubio said.
The remarks come as scrutiny grows over the reliability and security of critical US infrastructure after a string of disruptions hit technology services, aviation operations and financial institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment