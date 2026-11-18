VBJ Celebrates The Confluence Of Ideas, History And Craftsmanship At IGNITION
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 18th November 2026: VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, one of South India's most trusted heritage jewellery brands, partnered with IGNITION, the thought leadership platform presented by the Shiv Nadar Foundation and curated by award-winning journalist Shoma Chaudhury. Held on 15th November 2026 at The Leela Palace, Chennai, the event brought together distinguished voices from Indian politics, history and mythology for conversations exploring the people, ideas and narratives that have shaped the country.
The evening featured two conversations, beginning with 'Sonia Gandhi: Reluctant History Maker', which brought together Pawan Khera, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader; Neerja Chowdhury, Political Columnist and Author; and Vinay Sitapati, Political Scientist and Author, in conversation with Shoma Chaudhury to discuss Sonia Gandhi's political journey and the story behind an intimate new memoir. The second session, 'Bangles to Brahman: A 5000-Year History of Belief', featured renowned Mythologist and Author Devdutt Pattanaik, who explored India's evolving belief systems, gods, myths and heroes through his work, examined how elements of history and culture have shaped the country's traditions and narratives.
Adding an artistic dimension to the evening, VBJ showcased its premium diamond collection, giving guests an opportunity to experience the brand's design sensibilities and craftsmanship. The curated display reflected VBJ's continued focus on creating jewellery that brings together traditional artistry and contemporary aesthetics.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said, "For over 126 years, VBJ has been closely connected with India's cultural heritage, traditions and craftsmanship. Our association with IGNITION is an extension of this connection, allowing us to support a platform that brought important voices and perspectives to the forefront. We were delighted to be part of an evening that encouraged audiences to engage with ideas and stories that have shaped our society."
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added,“At VBJ, we constantly seek opportunities to bring our craftsmanship and design philosophy to new audiences. Our diamond collection reflects this commitment, with GIA certification extending even to our finest diamonds, offering customers independent assurance of quality and transparency. IGNITION provided a great platform to showcase our latest creations to an audience that appreciates artistry and thoughtful design.”
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking VBJ's enduring bond with India's cultural and national heritage.
Through its association with IGNITION, VBJ continues to support platforms that bring together influential voices, encourage intellectual exchange and celebrate India's diverse cultural and creative landscape.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and Coimbatore, and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. At the Anna Salai flagship, the brand also houses Atelier by VBJ, an exclusive luxury floor offering a curated experience in high jewellery for discerning buyers.
VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical,, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise. Distinctively, VBJ is among the few jewellers that curate unique designs in-house, manufacture them in its own facilities, and retail them through its showrooms- bringing the entire journey from design to customer under one roof. Every time you take home VBJ, you take home more than Jewellery. A legacy of trust, tradition and love.
The evening featured two conversations, beginning with 'Sonia Gandhi: Reluctant History Maker', which brought together Pawan Khera, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader; Neerja Chowdhury, Political Columnist and Author; and Vinay Sitapati, Political Scientist and Author, in conversation with Shoma Chaudhury to discuss Sonia Gandhi's political journey and the story behind an intimate new memoir. The second session, 'Bangles to Brahman: A 5000-Year History of Belief', featured renowned Mythologist and Author Devdutt Pattanaik, who explored India's evolving belief systems, gods, myths and heroes through his work, examined how elements of history and culture have shaped the country's traditions and narratives.
Adding an artistic dimension to the evening, VBJ showcased its premium diamond collection, giving guests an opportunity to experience the brand's design sensibilities and craftsmanship. The curated display reflected VBJ's continued focus on creating jewellery that brings together traditional artistry and contemporary aesthetics.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said, "For over 126 years, VBJ has been closely connected with India's cultural heritage, traditions and craftsmanship. Our association with IGNITION is an extension of this connection, allowing us to support a platform that brought important voices and perspectives to the forefront. We were delighted to be part of an evening that encouraged audiences to engage with ideas and stories that have shaped our society."
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added,“At VBJ, we constantly seek opportunities to bring our craftsmanship and design philosophy to new audiences. Our diamond collection reflects this commitment, with GIA certification extending even to our finest diamonds, offering customers independent assurance of quality and transparency. IGNITION provided a great platform to showcase our latest creations to an audience that appreciates artistry and thoughtful design.”
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking VBJ's enduring bond with India's cultural and national heritage.
Through its association with IGNITION, VBJ continues to support platforms that bring together influential voices, encourage intellectual exchange and celebrate India's diverse cultural and creative landscape.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and Coimbatore, and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. At the Anna Salai flagship, the brand also houses Atelier by VBJ, an exclusive luxury floor offering a curated experience in high jewellery for discerning buyers.
VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical,, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise. Distinctively, VBJ is among the few jewellers that curate unique designs in-house, manufacture them in its own facilities, and retail them through its showrooms- bringing the entire journey from design to customer under one roof. Every time you take home VBJ, you take home more than Jewellery. A legacy of trust, tradition and love.
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