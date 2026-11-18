Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Repeated Strikes in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) An oil tanker came under attack twice while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, leaving the vessel disabled and engulfed in flames, while the whereabouts and condition of its crew remain unknown, according to a British maritime security agency.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) initially received a third-party report indicating that the tanker had been targeted approximately seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman. The incident reportedly caused significant damage, disabling the vessel and triggering a fire in its engine room.
Initial information indicated that all crew members were safe following the first attack.
However, in a subsequent update, UKMTO said a maritime security agency had reported another strike against the tanker, resulting in a fire onboard.
“The crew are currently unaccounted for, and damage assessment is unknown at present,” it added.
The British agency called on ships navigating the surrounding waters to remain vigilant, exercise caution and notify authorities of any suspicious movements as investigations into the incident continue.
No information was provided regarding the vessel's identity, country of registration, operating company or the party responsible for the attacks.
In a separate development, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that two ships it described as “unauthorized” had hit naval mines while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The incidents reportedly triggered powerful explosions and fires, leaving both vessels unable to move.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) initially received a third-party report indicating that the tanker had been targeted approximately seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman. The incident reportedly caused significant damage, disabling the vessel and triggering a fire in its engine room.
Initial information indicated that all crew members were safe following the first attack.
However, in a subsequent update, UKMTO said a maritime security agency had reported another strike against the tanker, resulting in a fire onboard.
“The crew are currently unaccounted for, and damage assessment is unknown at present,” it added.
The British agency called on ships navigating the surrounding waters to remain vigilant, exercise caution and notify authorities of any suspicious movements as investigations into the incident continue.
No information was provided regarding the vessel's identity, country of registration, operating company or the party responsible for the attacks.
In a separate development, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that two ships it described as “unauthorized” had hit naval mines while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The incidents reportedly triggered powerful explosions and fires, leaving both vessels unable to move.
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