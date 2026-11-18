MENAFN - GetNews) Hospital Bed Rental Inc. shares its hospital bed rent-to-own policy ahead of 2027, including the option to apply the first 3 months of rental payments toward a purchase in the GTA.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Nov. 18, 2026 - Hospital Bed Rental Inc., a company that rents and sells electric hospital beds across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), is sharing details of its rent-to-own arrangement ahead of 2027. Under the company's current policy, rental payments from the first 3 months can be applied toward the purchase price of a hospital bed. The arrangement allows customers who begin with a rental to consider purchasing the equipment later.

The rent-to-own arrangement is available as part of the company's existing hospital bed rental and sales services. Customers can begin by renting a hospital bed and decide later whether they want to purchase one. The first 3 months of eligible rental payments can count toward the purchase price, subject to the terms provided by the company. The arrangement does not mean that ownership transfers automatically after 3 months.

Hospital Bed Rental Inc. provides several electric hospital bed models, including the CS Series, Drive P903, MultiTech, and standard electric hospital beds. The company also offers selected smart bed models and related accessories. Equipment availability varies, and purchase eligibility under the rental-credit arrangement is confirmed for each order.

The company currently requires a minimum hospital bed rental period of 1 month. Customers who need the equipment for a longer period can continue renting under the applicable agreement. Those considering a purchase can request a separate purchase quotation showing the equipment price and any eligible rental payments that may be applied toward it.

"Some customers prefer to rent a hospital bed first and decide later whether they want to purchase it," said Sam Bains, Owner of Hospital Bed Rental Inc. "We want customers to understand their rental payments, the purchase price, and how the first 3 months of rental may be applied toward a purchase."

Hospital Bed Rental Inc. provides delivery, in-home assembly, pickup, and equipment maintenance as part of its rental operations. The company serves Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, Milton, and surrounding GTA communities.

Deliveries are generally scheduled Monday through Saturday, depending on equipment availability and location. Customers receive a scheduled delivery window, and the delivery team typically contacts them approximately 1 hour before arrival.

The company's rental service also includes equipment maintenance during the rental period. Rental invoices identify the selected equipment, monthly charges, and applicable delivery fees. If a customer chooses to purchase a hospital bed, the purchase price and any rental credit are confirmed separately.

Hospital Bed Rental Inc. also rents other equipment, including patient lifts, wheelchairs, lift recliners, and over-bed tables. The rent-to-own information in this announcement concerns hospital beds, and purchase arrangements for other equipment require separate confirmation.

As the company prepares for 2027, it is providing information about its current rental-to-purchase policy to customers and long-term care facilities considering future equipment arrangements. Applicable terms will be provided in individual quotations and rental agreements.

About Hospital Bed Rental Inc.

Founded in 2018, Hospital Bed Rental Inc. is a Toronto-area company serving customers across the Greater Toronto Area. The company rents and sells electric hospital beds, mobility equipment, and related accessories to residential customers and long-term care facilities. Its rental services include delivery, in-home setup, and equipment maintenance. The company focuses on providing clear rental information and coordinating equipment delivery.