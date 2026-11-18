MENAFN - GetNews) "Author Rick Wagner draws on personal experience and research to explore the role of minerals in bodily functions, nutritional health, and approaches to understanding disease."Author Rick Wagner's *Balance Your Terrain: A Guide to Optimal Health and Freedom from Disease* explores mineral balance, nutrition, and their relationship to human health. Drawing on personal experience and research, Wagner discusses essential minerals, dietary choices, mineral measurement, gut health, and perspectives on well-being, encouraging readers to examine the information and form their own conclusions.

California, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Rick Wagner, M.S., C.N., a scientific researcher and mineral enthusiast, has recently published his book, Balance Your Terrain: A Guide to Optimal Health and Freedom from Disease, a work that examines the role of minerals in human health, the importance of nutritional balance, and his perspectives on disease and well-being. Wagner's goal with this book is to educate audiences ranging from adolescents to older adults on how mineral deficiencies and excesses can impact bodily functions, disease management, and chronic pain.

In his unique style, combining academic, fact-based argumentation with personal experiences, Wagner has explored and explained the following topics in depth:



Essential minerals

Dietary choices

Mineral delivery and measurement Approaches to mineral balance

Moreover, beta readers have identified the strength of the book as lying in its nuanced and well-informed analysis of various topics, such as the origins of life, the historical development of disease theories, the relationship between silica and calcium, gut health, and his perspective on cancer, subjects that are not regularly discussed in the context of mineral balancing.

The book itself is the product of Wagner's personal journey in search of answers to persistent health challenges; issues like recurring illness, hair loss, persistent physical pain, and a loss of essential senses like taste and smell. As his quality of life declined and his frustration with the explanations and options available to him grew, Wagner began investigating mineral supplementation. He focused particularly on silica, zinc, magnesium, potassium, sulfur, selenium, iron, and iodine, and their potential role in supporting a healthy body. The results were compelling enough to inspire him to explore the subject in greater depth.

One key caveat, however, is that rather than positioning the book as a definitive medical guide, Wagner encourages readers to examine the information, consider differing perspectives, and reach their own conclusions.

Wagner explains this in detail in the following statement:“Please keep in mind that this is not the do-all of end-alls. It is my current thoughts based on my experiences and the research and opinions of others. I have tried to look at this topic with logic and common sense. It is up to each reader as well to take responsibility for drawing their own conclusions. I hope you find this information enlightening, healthful, and helpful in your journey through life.”

Book Availability

Balance Your Terrain: A Guide to Optimal Health and Freedom from Disease is available in eBook and print formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IngramSpark, and other retailers.

About the Author

With an academic background in science, professional certification, and 25 years of personal experience and research in nutrition, mineral balancing, and human health, Rick Wagner, M.S., C.N., has developed extensive knowledge of nutrition. His professional career and literary work reflect his understanding of these subjects, allowing readers to benefit from his insights into mineral nutrition.