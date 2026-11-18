MENAFN - GetNews) The Orlando brokerage manages rental homes, condos, and commercial buildings in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Lake counties, through a licensed Florida broker.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nov. 18, 2026 - Voyance Real Estate LLC, the Orlando brokerage led by broker and owner Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, now offers residential and commercial property management in Central Florida. The firm manages property for owners of a single rental house, a condo, a small multifamily building, or a commercial building with several tenants, in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Lake counties.

Florida treats renting or leasing someone else's property for pay as real estate brokerage. The definition of a broker in section 475.01, Florida Statutes, covers a person who, for another and for compensation, rents or leases real property. Operating without a license is a third-degree felony under section 475.42. Owners who lease their own property are exempt under section 475.011(2). Once an owner hires someone to do that work, that person needs a Florida license. Voyance Real Estate LLC holds Florida real estate brokerage license CQ1055970, and Alex D. Silva holds Florida broker license BK3153327. Both can be checked in the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation license search.

Alex has 21 years in real estate, has held a Florida real estate license since 2005, and has run Voyance from Orlando since 2018. He works with owners in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The brokerage also helps clients buy or sell homes and commercial property across Central and South Florida.

Residential and commercial property follow different rules. Residential rentals - single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and small multifamily buildings rented to households - are governed by Part II of Florida's landlord-tenant law, Chapter 83, which sets rules for deposits, entry, notices, and repairs. Commercial space - office, retail, flex, and industrial property leased to businesses - is governed by Part I of Chapter 83 and, above all, by the lease itself.

"Residential rentals and commercial buildings run on different rulebooks," said Alex D. Silva, Broker/Owner of Voyance Real Estate LLC. "We start with the property and what the owner wants from it. Then I explain how Voyance would handle it, and I quote after I understand the property."

Before management starts, Alex goes through the decisions that a written management agreement should spell out: how tenants are found and approved, within fair housing law; who approves repairs, and up to what amount; where rent and deposits are held, and when the owner is paid; what reports the owner receives, and how often; and how the agreement ends. The cost depends on the property, its condition, and what the owner wants handled. Owners can contact Voyance for a quote.

Voyance provides general real estate information, not legal, tax, or financial advice. Florida statutes change; owners should read the current text and consult a Florida attorney when needed.

Owners who want to discuss a Central Florida rental or commercial building can start at Tell Alex the address or area, the type of property, and whether it is rented now.

About Voyance Real Estate

Voyance Real Estate LLC is a Florida real estate brokerage established in 2018 in Orlando and led by its broker and owner, Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, who has 21 years in real estate and has held a Florida real estate license since 2005. The firm helps clients buy or sell homes and commercial property in Central and South Florida, including short sales, pre-foreclosure, probate, divorce, condo assessments, relocations, first-time purchases, and 1031 exchanges. Voyance also manages residential and commercial property in Central Florida. Alex works in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, and follows the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.

More information is available at