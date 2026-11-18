MENAFN - GetNews) Owners who live elsewhere can work with a licensed Orlando brokerage that can serve as the local notice address and hold deposits in Florida, with conversations in English, Spanish, or Portuguese.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nov. 18, 2026 - Voyance Real Estate LLC offers property management in Central Florida for owners who kept a house, condo, or commercial building in the area after moving to another state, or who rent out a Central Florida property while living abroad. The Orlando brokerage is led by broker and owner Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, and manages residential and commercial property in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Lake counties.

Distance can turn a small problem into a larger one. A leak, a missed notice, or a storm can sit for days if nobody nearby can act. Florida law also assumes someone is close enough to act. Before a tenancy starts, the tenant must receive, in writing, the name and address of the landlord or the person authorized to receive notices (section 83.50, Florida Statutes). Security deposits and advance rent must be held in a separate account in a Florida financial institution, unless the landlord posts a surety bond instead (section 83.49(1)). A landlord may enter at any time to protect the premises, and with 24 hours' notice for repairs (section 83.53(2)).

"Distance turns small problems into big ones," said Alex D. Silva, Broker/Owner of Voyance Real Estate LLC. "If you live in another state or another country, a local manager can be the notice address, hold the deposit in Florida, and get to the property."

When an owner is far away, everyday work still has to happen on site: opening the door for showings and move-ins, handling keys and condition photos, checking repair work, and preparing for storms, including damage photos for the insurer. Alex has 21 years in real estate, has held a Florida real estate license since 2005, and has run Voyance from Orlando since 2018. He works with owners in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Owners may manage their own property without a license under section 475.011(2), Florida Statutes. Anyone paid to rent or lease property for someone else needs a Florida real estate license. Voyance Real Estate LLC holds Florida real estate brokerage license CQ1055970, and Alex holds Florida broker license BK3153327. Both can be checked in the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation license search. Owners who used the Florida house as a homestead should ask the county property appraiser before signing a lease, because renting it can end the exemption under section 196.061. Tax questions for owners living abroad belong with a U.S. tax professional.

Alex quotes after he understands the property and what the owner wants handled. Voyance provides general real estate information, not legal, tax, or financial advice.

Out-of-state owners can start at Owners living abroad can start at It helps to have the property address and county, any current lease, insurance declarations, and association contacts, if they apply.

About Voyance Real Estate

Voyance Real Estate LLC is a Florida real estate brokerage established in 2018 in Orlando and led by its broker and owner, Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, who has 21 years in real estate and has held a Florida real estate license since 2005. The firm helps clients buy or sell homes and commercial property in Central and South Florida, including short sales, pre-foreclosure, probate, divorce, condo assessments, relocations, first-time purchases, and 1031 exchanges. Voyance also manages residential and commercial property in Central Florida. Alex works in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, and follows the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.

More information is available at