MENAFN - GetNews) The Orlando brokerage manages commercial buildings across Central Florida and starts with the lease file and the rent roll.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nov. 18, 2026 - Voyance Real Estate LLC offers commercial property management in Orlando and across Central Florida for owners of office, retail, flex, and industrial buildings. The brokerage is led by broker and owner Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, and also helps owners sell commercial property and complete 1031 exchanges.

A commercial building is valued on its income, so management starts with the lease file and the rent roll. Office properties often have suites with different expiration dates, plus common areas, after-hours access, parking, and tenant-improvement work between leases. Retail properties raise questions of visibility, signage, co-tenancy, shared parking, and, if the lease has them, percentage-rent terms. Industrial and flex buildings turn on loading, truck courts, clear heights, the tenant's repair duties under the lease, and zoning that fits the tenant's operation.

Florida rules still apply, even when the lease does most of the work. Nonresidential tenancies fall under Part I of Chapter 83, Florida Statutes. For unpaid rent, the statute calls for three days' written notice demanding the rent or possession (section 83.20(2)). Where the lease is silent, a tenant gets 15 days' written notice to cure a breach other than rent (section 83.20(3)). Commercial leases often override many of those defaults, and a Florida attorney should review notices before they are served. Leasing space for an owner, for pay, is brokerage and requires a Florida license under section 475.01. Voyance Real Estate LLC holds brokerage license CQ1055970, and Alex holds broker license BK3153327. Both can be checked with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Owners should know about a recent change in how Florida taxes commercial rent. Effective October 1, 2025, the Florida Department of Revenue repealed the state sales tax and discretionary sales surtax on rent or license fees for occupancy periods beginning on or after that date (TIP 25A01-04). Rent for periods through September 2025 remains taxable, even if paid later. This is general information, not tax advice. Owners should confirm the treatment of their leases with a tax professional.

"A commercial building is valued on its income, so the lease file and the rent roll are where management starts," said Alex D. Silva, Broker/Owner of Voyance Real Estate LLC. "I quote after reviewing the building, the leases, and the scope the owner wants."

The first conversation goes faster with the documents that set the building's income and costs: current leases, amendments, and estoppels; the rent roll and any arrears; last year's operating expenses, taxes, and insurance; service contracts and open repairs; and any reconciliation of shared costs with tenants. Alex has 21 years in real estate, has held a Florida real estate license since 2005, and has run Voyance from Orlando since 2018. He works in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Voyance provides general real estate information, not legal, tax, or financial advice.

Commercial owners can start at Ask about the specific address; Voyance manages commercial property across Central Florida.

About Voyance Real Estate

Voyance Real Estate LLC is a Florida real estate brokerage established in 2018 in Orlando and led by its broker and owner, Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, who has 21 years in real estate and has held a Florida real estate license since 2005. The firm helps clients buy or sell homes and commercial property in Central and South Florida, including short sales, pre-foreclosure, probate, divorce, condo assessments, relocations, first-time purchases, and 1031 exchanges. Voyance also manages residential and commercial property in Central Florida. Alex works in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, and follows the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.

More information is available at