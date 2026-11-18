MENAFN - GetNews)"Ecominsights"The Amazon market intelligence platform says sellers should judge a product by its monthly trend, not a single snapshot, and has published a comparison of the analytics tools sellers use today.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Ecominsights, a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform, today highlighted a feature it believes most sellers still go without: month-by-month estimated sales history for any product or brand on Amazon, included on every plan, even the free one.

The company says the gap is simple. Most sellers check a product's current sales rank or a one-off revenue estimate before they commit to inventory, a supplier or an ad budget. A single number can't show whether a product is climbing, fading, or riding a seasonal spike that will be gone in six weeks.

“A snapshot tells you where a product is today. It doesn't tell you where it's heading,” said the Ecominsights team.“When sellers can line up the months side by side, the decision usually makes itself. You can see a brand gaining share, or a category that looked hot in one month and then flattened.”

Why the choice of analytics tool matters

Amazon's own Seller Central reports are strong on a seller's own listings: sessions, conversion rate, units ordered and Brand Analytics search terms for brand-registered sellers. What they don't show is how competitors are performing over time. That is where an outside amazon analytics tool earns its place, and it's also where tools differ the most.

Some products focus on profit tracking for a seller's own account. Others focus on keyword rank tracking, PPC, or price and sales rank history. Ecominsights sits in the market intelligence group: it estimates what other products, brands and sellers sold, month by month, across more than 5 million products, 300,000 brands and 300,000 sellers, and tracks search volume and CPC trends for more than 520,000 keywords.

To help sellers sort through the options, the company maintains an independent-style comparison of the leading amazon analysis tools, including Sellerboard, DataHawk, Helium 10, Jungle Scout, SmartScout, SellerApp and Keepa. The guide labels each tool by the job it does best and is direct about where Ecominsights isn't the right pick. It's an intelligence tool, not an operations suite, so it doesn't manage PPC campaigns or automate review requests.

What sellers can do with monthly history

The Ecominsights team points to three common uses:

1. Validating a product idea. Before ordering inventory, a seller can check whether the top listings in a niche have held their estimated sales for several months or only spiked once.

2. Sizing up a competitor brand. Month-by-month brand revenue estimates show whether a rival is growing, flat or shrinking, and which of its products carry the brand.

3. Planning around seasonality. Monthly figures make it easier to see when a category starts to lift and when it drops, so reorders and ad spend can be timed to the curve.

“We started as Amazon sellers ourselves in 2018, and later did this kind of research by hand for small private-label brands,” the team said.“The platform is the tool we wished we'd had then. Sellers comparing amazon analytic tools should ask one question first: does this show me how the market changed over time, or only how it looks today?”

Free plan details

The Ecominsights Free plan includes month-by-month sales history for products and brands, plus keyword search volume and CPC trends. Paid plans add higher usage limits and more advanced reporting: Basic costs $39 a month and Pro $119 a month on annual billing ($49 and $149 billed monthly). Every paid plan carries a 7-day money-back guarantee.

All sales figures on the platform are estimates. Amazon doesn't publish how much any product, brand or seller sells, and Ecominsights labels its numbers accordingly.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is a self-serve Amazon market intelligence platform with month-by-month history on 5M+ products, 300,000 brands, 300,000 sellers and 520,000+ keywords. Sellers, brands and agencies use it to see how much any product or brand sold each month (estimated) and how a keyword's search volume and CPC have trended. Plans start free, with a 7-day money-back guarantee on paid tiers. Learn more at ecominsights.

Media contact:...