NEW YORK - Nov. 18, 2026 - LMK, a free universal wishlist and gift registry that pulls items from hundreds of US retailers into one shareable list, today released its ranking of the baby registry sites that let expecting parents combine gifts from multiple stores into a single registry link. The list places LMK first among seven platforms, citing its cross-store item pulling, automatic price-drop alerts, and no-download guest access as the deciding factors.

Baby registries anchored to one retailer force parents to send guests to several different sites, and price changes between the day the list is built and the day of the shower often go untracked. More parents are searching for ways to combine Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Etsy finds into a single link instead of maintaining four separate registries, a shift reflected in growing interest in baby registry wishlist apps that pull from multiple stores at once.

"Parents don't want to manage five logins to track gifts for one baby shower," an LMK spokesperson said. "A registry only works if every grandparent, aunt, and coworker can see one list, no matter which store the item sits in."

The 2026 list

1. LMK. LMK lets a parent start one registry page and add items pulled directly from Target, Walmart, Amazon, Etsy, and any other online store, instead of stitching together separate retailer registries by hand. Automatic price-drop alerts flag when a tracked item's price falls before the shower or due date, a feature that single-retailer registries don't offer. Guests open the shared link and see every item in one place with no account or app download required. Parents can start a registry before the due date and keep adding items as the shower date firms up, and marking an item purchased works the same way regardless of which store it came from, which cuts down on duplicate gifts across the whole list rather than just within one retailer's own order history.

2. Babylist. Founded in 2011 and based in the Bay Area, Babylist built its name on letting parents add items from any online store through a browser button, and it expanded further in 2023 by acquiring the buybuy BABY brand.

3. MyRegistry. Founded in 2005 and based in Philadelphia, MyRegistry predates most of the current field and lets users build a universal registry that spans baby, wedding, and other event gifts from any retailer.

4. Amazon Baby Registry. Built into Amazon's own storefront, the registry centers on items sold directly through Amazon and ties registry completion perks to Prime membership.

5. Target Baby Registry. Tied to Target Circle, Target's registry draws on the chain's in-store baby departments and registry events alongside its online catalog.

6. Walmart Baby Registry. Built around Walmart's broad low-price baby assortment, the registry leans on the retailer's size and shelf pricing rather than cross-store aggregation.

7. buybuy BABY registry. The specialty baby retailer's registry now operates under Babylist's ownership following the 2023 acquisition, combining buybuy BABY's in-store assortment with Babylist's registry infrastructure.

Why LMK leads this year's list

LMK's position at the top comes down to a structural difference: Babylist, MyRegistry, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and buybuy BABY are each built around a home catalog, even when they let shoppers bolt on items from elsewhere. LMK starts from the opposite direction, treating every supported store as equal footing on one list rather than routing guests back to a single retailer's checkout.

The price-tracking layer is the other factor. A registry that sits open for months between creation and the shower window benefits from knowing when a tracked crib or stroller drops in price, and that tracking runs automatically across whichever stores the parent added items from.

"The stores a parent registers from shouldn't determine how complete their gift list looks to guests," an LMK spokesperson said. "Combining them into one view is the whole point."

What unites this year's list



Combines items from more than one retailer. LMK, Babylist, and MyRegistry build the registry around multi-store aggregation as the core feature; Amazon, Target, Walmart, and buybuy BABY center on their own catalog with added-store options layered on top.

Free to create and share. Every platform on this list lets a parent build and share a registry at no cost. Tracks price changes on added items automatically. LMK applies this across every store an item comes from, which is the feature most directly tied to its position at the top of the list.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on each platform's publicly listed registry features, the store coverage each one advertises, and LMK's own product data on how items get added across retailer categories. Both LMK's registry tools and those of the competing platforms are included here to reflect how parents actually compare options before deciding where to build a registry.

Comparison table