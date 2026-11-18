MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Uzbek Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov said cultural relations between Jordan and Uzbekistan have developed in recent years, creating opportunities for cooperation in heritage, the arts, education, creative industries, and cultural tourism.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Nazarbekov said the two countries share an appreciation for history, spiritual heritage, knowledge, education, and the arts, despite their different geographical locations.

He said cultural and artistic cooperation has continued through participation in international forums and festivals, as well as joint initiatives. He added that the participation of Jordanian representatives in cultural events hosted by Uzbekistan helps promote mutual understanding and strengthen ties between the two peoples.

Nazarbekov noted that discussions with Jordanian officials had addressed ways to expand cooperation, particularly through joint educational programs, projects focusing on tangible and intangible cultural heritage, creative exchanges, and the development of creative industries. He also pointed to cooperation through the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

He highlighted Jordan's participation in the International Music Festival "Sharq Taronalari", held in Samarkand from August 26 to 30, as an opportunity to present and exchange musical traditions from across the East.

The Uzbek minister also emphasized the role of the media in introducing cultural heritage and artistic traditions to international audiences, contributing to greater understanding between peoples.

He recalled the participation of a Jordanian delegation, headed by the Minister of Culture, in the opening ceremony of the "Samarkand Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2025", held in Samarkand last year.

Nazarbekov said cultural cooperation extends beyond festivals and public events to include ongoing dialogue, the exchange of expertise, and the development of joint initiatives. He stressed the importance of making cultural and historical heritage accessible to younger generations and connecting it with contemporary life.

He identified creative industries and cultural tourism as areas with potential for further cooperation, noting the opportunities they offer artists, cultural institutions, and businesses, as well as their contribution to economic and social development.

He said the value of cultural cooperation lies not only in the number of events and meetings held, but also in encouraging appreciation of each other's artistic traditions, building creative links among young people, and promoting shared efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

Nazarbekov expressed hope that cultural relations between Jordan and Uzbekistan would continue to develop, describing culture as a means of preserving heritage, bringing peoples closer, and contributing to a shared future while maintaining their respective cultural identities.

//Petra// WH