Iran Lawmaker Warns of Same-Level Response to Any US Nuclear Strike
(MENAFN) Iran would retaliate “at the same level” if the United States used nuclear weapons against it, a senior Iranian lawmaker warned on Tuesday.
Mohammad Reza Mohseni Sani, a member of parliament’s national security committee, told the Iranian news website Khabarfoori that the country had prepared for a possible military attack. He said the conduct of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meant nothing could be ruled out.
Mohseni Sani also voiced deep skepticism about reaching an agreement with Washington, saying he saw no positive prospects for a deal. In his view, diplomacy would depend on Washington changing course and concluding that continuing the war served no purpose. He tied that possibility to what he described as an electoral defeat for the US administration.
The remarks come as tensions between Tehran and Washington persist over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies. Passage through the strait has also been a central issue in negotiations between the two sides.
The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. The sides reached a ceasefire in April, but fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, even though they signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
Mohammad Reza Mohseni Sani, a member of parliament’s national security committee, told the Iranian news website Khabarfoori that the country had prepared for a possible military attack. He said the conduct of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meant nothing could be ruled out.
Mohseni Sani also voiced deep skepticism about reaching an agreement with Washington, saying he saw no positive prospects for a deal. In his view, diplomacy would depend on Washington changing course and concluding that continuing the war served no purpose. He tied that possibility to what he described as an electoral defeat for the US administration.
The remarks come as tensions between Tehran and Washington persist over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies. Passage through the strait has also been a central issue in negotiations between the two sides.
The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. The sides reached a ceasefire in April, but fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, even though they signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
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