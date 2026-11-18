MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, in Dnipro, an apartment building, a private house, a dormitory, a recreational park and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A 37-year-old woman was hospitalised in serious condition.

Three men and women were taken to hospital in moderate condition: men aged 28 and 52, a 49-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old boy.

Russian drone strikes park in Dnipro, injuring two people

A 58-year-old woman received medical assistance at the scene.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked the Pokrovske community.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck a park in Dnipro, with two people initially reported injured.

Photo: Regional Military Administration