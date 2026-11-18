MENAFN - UkrinForm) The projections were outlined in the European Commission 's Autumn Economic Forecast for Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Revenue excluding international assistance rose 21% year-on-year in January-August 2026, driven by higher nominal wages, which boosted personal income tax receipts, efforts to curb shadow activity at customs, and higher excise duties.

Meanwhile, expenditure rose at a faster pace, increasing 27%, primarily due to higher defense procurement and a larger public-sector wage bill, according to the European Commission.

Despite these pressures, the overall public sector deficit is projected to narrow to 14.1% of GDP in 2026, reflecting the inclusion of proceeds from the EU's Ukraine Support Loan in budget revenues.

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The loan is expected to account for the bulk of external financial assistance this year.

Looking ahead, a package of tax measures, including higher taxes on bank profits, taxation of income earned through digital platforms, the removal of the VAT exemption for low-value imported parcels, and further excise-duty hikes, is expected to generate substantial additional revenue from 2027 onward.

At the same time, weaker economic activity is expected to weigh on tax revenues. Defense needs will remain significant, while reforms to military compensation are set to drive a substantial increase in personnel spending.

Higher allocations for business support, pensions and assistance for vulnerable households will also add to expenditure pressures. As a result, the overall public sector deficit is projected to widen to about 17% of GDP in 2027.

Public debt is expected to rise to 97.4% of GDP in 2027 due to the large fiscal deficit before gradually declining over the remainder of the forecast period.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission expects inflation in Ukraine to accelerate in 2026 and average 9.3% next year before easing thereafter.

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