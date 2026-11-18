Air Defence Neutralises 126 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight
Beginning at 18:00 on Tuesday, November 17, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 141 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones (73 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and decoy drones of the Parody type.
The drones were launched from the directions of Oryol and Millerovo in Russia, as well as Chauda and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.Read also: Khmara following UDCG meeting: Partners' contributions help strengthen Ukraine's air defense
The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces.
According to preliminary information, as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, air defence forces had shot down or suppressed 126 drones.
Drone strikes were recorded at seven locations.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 17, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. Industrial facilities in three districts of the city were hit. Two people were killed and 38 injured.
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