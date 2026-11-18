MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A newly emerged ransomware group known as n0n has threatened to publish allegedly stolen data belonging to global financial giants Visa and JPMorgan Chase unless negotiations take place within 48 hours.

According to cybersecurity news outlet Cybernews, the group has listed both companies on its alleged victim list, displaying a countdown to the proposed release of the data.

The attackers have provided limited information about the nature, volume or sensitivity of the information they claim to possess. The extent of any potential data compromise therefore remains unclear.

Visa has acknowledged the claims but clarified that the reported security incident involved a third-party service provider operating in the Asia-Pacific region rather than its own infrastructure.

“Visa's systems were not involved and were not impacted. There is no indication that payment data such as card numbers have been affected,” a Visa spokesperson told Cybernews.

The company has not disclosed the identity of the third-party provider involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase has also appeared on the ransomware group's alleged victim list. However, the information provided does not establish whether the bank's systems were compromised or whether any customer information was accessed.

The claims have yet to be independently verified, and the inclusion of a company on a ransomware group's website does not necessarily confirm a successful breach of its internal systems.

The group has threatened to release the allegedly stolen information if its deadline expires without negotiations, although it remains unclear what specific data, if any, could be published.