Israeli Attacks Kill Palestinians as Forces Demolish Homes in Gaza
(MENAFN) Six Palestinians, including a child, were killed in Israeli attacks or died from injuries sustained in earlier strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while Israeli forces continued demolishing residential buildings and civilian facilities despite an existing ceasefire agreement, according to medical and local sources.
Among the latest casualties, one Palestinian was killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone targeted an area west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, a medical source said.
At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, medical personnel confirmed that a 21-year-old Palestinian man had been fatally shot by Israeli forces east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Another individual was admitted to the same hospital in critical condition following a drone attack targeting the Abu Hujair area near Bureij refugee camp.
Medical sources also reported the death of a six-year-old boy who succumbed to injuries after Israeli forces shot him inside his tent near the Abu Holi junction, southeast of Deir al-Balah, earlier in the day.
Elsewhere, two Palestinians lost their lives in separate Israeli drone attacks targeting Khan Younis and Bir al-Naaja, northwest of Gaza City. A further casualty from Jabalia al-Balad died from wounds sustained approximately two weeks earlier during an Israeli strike on Hafsa School in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.
Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles, supported by bulldozers, advanced a short distance into the Abu Ubaida cemetery area east of Deir al-Balah, accompanied by gunfire and artillery bombardment, local sources reported.
Bulldozers subsequently demolished residential properties and other civilian structures in the area, despite the buildings having previously been evacuated, the sources added.
Among the latest casualties, one Palestinian was killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone targeted an area west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, a medical source said.
At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, medical personnel confirmed that a 21-year-old Palestinian man had been fatally shot by Israeli forces east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Another individual was admitted to the same hospital in critical condition following a drone attack targeting the Abu Hujair area near Bureij refugee camp.
Medical sources also reported the death of a six-year-old boy who succumbed to injuries after Israeli forces shot him inside his tent near the Abu Holi junction, southeast of Deir al-Balah, earlier in the day.
Elsewhere, two Palestinians lost their lives in separate Israeli drone attacks targeting Khan Younis and Bir al-Naaja, northwest of Gaza City. A further casualty from Jabalia al-Balad died from wounds sustained approximately two weeks earlier during an Israeli strike on Hafsa School in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.
Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles, supported by bulldozers, advanced a short distance into the Abu Ubaida cemetery area east of Deir al-Balah, accompanied by gunfire and artillery bombardment, local sources reported.
Bulldozers subsequently demolished residential properties and other civilian structures in the area, despite the buildings having previously been evacuated, the sources added.
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