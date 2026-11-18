Train Collision Near Prague Leaves Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) A collision involving two trains near Prague’s central railway station on Tuesday morning left 46 people injured, with four suffering life-threatening injuries, emergency services in the Czech Republic reported.
Medical authorities said 12 passengers sustained moderate injuries, while approximately 30 others suffered minor injuries.
Earlier, Prague emergency services spokesman Karel Kirs confirmed that several passengers had sustained severe injuries, including cases involving potentially fatal complications.
All passengers requiring medical attention have been transported to hospitals across Prague, while authorities confirmed that everyone traveling aboard both trains had been safely evacuated.
Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik characterized the accident as a “very serious incident,” stressing that providing medical assistance to those injured remained the authorities' immediate concern.
He also praised emergency response teams for their swift intervention and confirmed that the Railway Inspectorate had launched an investigation to establish how the collision occurred and determine the circumstances surrounding it.
Rail services along the affected route have been temporarily halted, with the suspension expected to continue for several hours and disrupt dozens of scheduled journeys.
Meanwhile, long-distance services are being redirected to alternative railway stations within Prague to minimize the impact on passengers.
Czech Railways announced that travelers aboard both trains would receive compensation covering personal injuries and damage to their belongings caused by the accident.
Medical authorities said 12 passengers sustained moderate injuries, while approximately 30 others suffered minor injuries.
Earlier, Prague emergency services spokesman Karel Kirs confirmed that several passengers had sustained severe injuries, including cases involving potentially fatal complications.
All passengers requiring medical attention have been transported to hospitals across Prague, while authorities confirmed that everyone traveling aboard both trains had been safely evacuated.
Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik characterized the accident as a “very serious incident,” stressing that providing medical assistance to those injured remained the authorities' immediate concern.
He also praised emergency response teams for their swift intervention and confirmed that the Railway Inspectorate had launched an investigation to establish how the collision occurred and determine the circumstances surrounding it.
Rail services along the affected route have been temporarily halted, with the suspension expected to continue for several hours and disrupt dozens of scheduled journeys.
Meanwhile, long-distance services are being redirected to alternative railway stations within Prague to minimize the impact on passengers.
Czech Railways announced that travelers aboard both trains would receive compensation covering personal injuries and damage to their belongings caused by the accident.
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