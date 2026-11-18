MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More significant progress in the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan can create the conditions for further upgrades to Armenia's credit ratings, according to the Dutch ING Group's report on Wednesday, November 18.

ING said that the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan has already contributed to an improvement in Armenia's credit rating.

"The positive outlooks from rating agencies bring into focus the question of whether high economic growth can become broader and more sustainable. Potential catalysts for further rating upgrades include the continuation of structural reforms, growth in exports and employment, fiscal consolidation that stabilizes public debt, lower borrowing costs driven by the development of a domestic capital market, and sustained progress in the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye," the report noted.

ING analysts pointed out that key risks include a resurgence of geopolitical tension, domestic political instability, or a weakening of the factors that have fueled economic growth since 2022, particularly if these aren't replaced by investments aimed at boosting productivity.

"Our assessment of the situation is somewhat less optimistic. The persistent 'twin deficits' (in the budget and current accounts), combined with deep economic ties to Russia, remain significant vulnerabilities for Armenia. Russia accounts for approximately 80% of Armenia's gas imports, one-third of its foreign trade turnover, and roughly two-thirds of total incoming remittances. Our baseline scenario assumes a gradual diversification of economic ties rather than an abrupt break with Russia. Nevertheless, this ongoing reliance on Russia-related flows explains why we are more cautious regarding the prospects for further rating upgrades than the positive outlooks from rating agencies might suggest," the report noted.

According to ING's expectations, credit ratings will likely stabilize at their current BB- level, although more significant progress in normalizing relations with Azerbaijan could pave the way for further upgrades.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The initiative was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

As part of the meeting, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office calling for the termination of the OSCE Minsk Process, the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.

At the beginning of July this year, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan has completed all the necessary work for the finalization of the peace agreement.

As Bayramov pointed out, following the elimination of territorial claims contained in the Armenian Constitution, a peace treaty could be signed as early as the next day.

“We also have our own expectations. The Armenian side has stated that the new Constitutional Act will not contain any reference to the previous Act of Independence. In that case, there will be no obstacles left to achieving peace. The sooner this happens, the better,” the minister noted.