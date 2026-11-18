US Expands Naval Deployment Across Middle East
(MENAFN) The number of US naval forces currently operating across the Middle East has surpassed the levels seen at the height of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran in February and March, according to an Israeli security research institute.
The Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) announced Tuesday that it had gathered publicly available information to assess the deployment of American military personnel and warships across the Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea and Mediterranean.
“The current US naval presence exceeds the size of the forces deployed during Operation Epic Fury, providing greater offensive capabilities and broader missile-interception capacity,” the institute stated.
However, the organization did not disclose the precise number of American troops or naval vessels currently stationed throughout the region.
The United States and Israel began their military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets and locations it identifies as US military installations in several Arab countries.
An interactive deployment map released by the institute indicates that three American aircraft carriers, George Washington, George H.W. Bush and Theodore Roosevelt, are currently operating in the region, accompanied by multiple other military vessels.
On Nov. 9, US President Donald Trump declared that the conflict in Iran “militarily is effectively over,” while emphasizing that the “history's greatest Naval Blockade” would continue as a means of maintaining economic pressure on Tehran.
The Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) announced Tuesday that it had gathered publicly available information to assess the deployment of American military personnel and warships across the Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea and Mediterranean.
“The current US naval presence exceeds the size of the forces deployed during Operation Epic Fury, providing greater offensive capabilities and broader missile-interception capacity,” the institute stated.
However, the organization did not disclose the precise number of American troops or naval vessels currently stationed throughout the region.
The United States and Israel began their military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets and locations it identifies as US military installations in several Arab countries.
An interactive deployment map released by the institute indicates that three American aircraft carriers, George Washington, George H.W. Bush and Theodore Roosevelt, are currently operating in the region, accompanied by multiple other military vessels.
On Nov. 9, US President Donald Trump declared that the conflict in Iran “militarily is effectively over,” while emphasizing that the “history's greatest Naval Blockade” would continue as a means of maintaining economic pressure on Tehran.
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