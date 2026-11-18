Greenlanders Challenge Denmark Over Denied Family Rights
(MENAFN) A group of 26 Greenlanders has taken legal action against the Danish government, seeking compensation for being deprived of the opportunity to establish legal paternity and claim inheritance from their fathers. Proceedings began Tuesday at Denmark’s Eastern High Court, according to reports.
Each claimant is demanding 125,000 Danish kroner ($18,400) in damages, maintaining that legislation applicable at the time of their births placed them at a disadvantage compared with children born to married parents in Greenland.
Under the former legal framework, children born outside marriage in Denmark enjoyed rights that were not extended to children in similar circumstances in Greenland, leaving many unable to obtain official recognition of their paternal relationships or access their fathers' estates.
The plaintiffs belong to a group commonly referred to as the "legally fatherless." The Greenland Children’s Act was introduced in West Greenland in 1963 before being extended to North and East Greenland in 1974.
The number of Greenlanders still living who may have experienced the consequences of these regulations could reach 5,000, according to reports.
Johanne Lyberth, who is monitoring the proceedings despite not being part of the lawsuit, described the personal difficulties she experienced growing up, including bullying and discovering that she had been adopted without being informed during her childhood.
“I wasn’t even told I was adopted. I grew up not saying anything. I’ve been alone a lot. I was bullied because I was fair,” she said.
The legal proceedings come after another lawsuit was brought by Greenlandic women who underwent the insertion of intrauterine devices without their knowledge or consent.
Each claimant is demanding 125,000 Danish kroner ($18,400) in damages, maintaining that legislation applicable at the time of their births placed them at a disadvantage compared with children born to married parents in Greenland.
Under the former legal framework, children born outside marriage in Denmark enjoyed rights that were not extended to children in similar circumstances in Greenland, leaving many unable to obtain official recognition of their paternal relationships or access their fathers' estates.
The plaintiffs belong to a group commonly referred to as the "legally fatherless." The Greenland Children’s Act was introduced in West Greenland in 1963 before being extended to North and East Greenland in 1974.
The number of Greenlanders still living who may have experienced the consequences of these regulations could reach 5,000, according to reports.
Johanne Lyberth, who is monitoring the proceedings despite not being part of the lawsuit, described the personal difficulties she experienced growing up, including bullying and discovering that she had been adopted without being informed during her childhood.
“I wasn’t even told I was adopted. I grew up not saying anything. I’ve been alone a lot. I was bullied because I was fair,” she said.
The legal proceedings come after another lawsuit was brought by Greenlandic women who underwent the insertion of intrauterine devices without their knowledge or consent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment