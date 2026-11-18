RSF Retreats as Sudan Army Advances in 3 West Kordofan Districts
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army and allied forces pushed into three districts of West Kordofan state on Tuesday, while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) withdrew, military sources told Anadolu.
Troops swept through villages in Al-Khuway and in areas north and east of Al-Nuhud and Abu Zabad, the sources said.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Committee, a local relief group, issued an urgent appeal for food, medicine and emergency supplies for Al-Khuway. It said the army had retaken eight administrative areas in the district, and it called on state authorities and traders to send supply convoys there.
The offensive builds on gains announced a day earlier. On Monday, Mohamed Didan, a spokesman for the army’s special operations forces, told Anadolu that troops had seized Al-Saatat, northeast of Abu Zabad. Didan said Abu Zabad is strategically important because it connects the northern and southern parts of West Kordofan.
Sudanese officials said the latest advances follow the army’s capture of Al-Khuway on Friday. The district lies about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud.
The war between the army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands of people. The UN refugee agency’s latest regional tally puts the number of forcibly displaced people at about 11.4 million.
Troops swept through villages in Al-Khuway and in areas north and east of Al-Nuhud and Abu Zabad, the sources said.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Committee, a local relief group, issued an urgent appeal for food, medicine and emergency supplies for Al-Khuway. It said the army had retaken eight administrative areas in the district, and it called on state authorities and traders to send supply convoys there.
The offensive builds on gains announced a day earlier. On Monday, Mohamed Didan, a spokesman for the army’s special operations forces, told Anadolu that troops had seized Al-Saatat, northeast of Abu Zabad. Didan said Abu Zabad is strategically important because it connects the northern and southern parts of West Kordofan.
Sudanese officials said the latest advances follow the army’s capture of Al-Khuway on Friday. The district lies about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud.
The war between the army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands of people. The UN refugee agency’s latest regional tally puts the number of forcibly displaced people at about 11.4 million.
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