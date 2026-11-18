Equinor ASA: Notifiable Trading
Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor's share saving plan, have on 18 November 2026 been allocated shares.
Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached overview.
This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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18 November 2026 - Allocation of shares
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