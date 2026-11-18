MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-tap trade confirmation extends FX and multi-asset capabilities to corporate and institutional commodities clients

London, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caplin Systems, a provider of trading and post-trade technology to financial institutions, has enhanced its multi-asset Client Portal to enable banks' corporate and institutional clients to confirm commodities trades efficiently with a single tap, joining its established FX post-trade workflows.



For many banks, OTC commodities trade confirmation is a manual process requiring physical document review, sign off and manual system update, with associated rekeying errors and trade breaks that impact back-office capacity and post trade workflow efficiency. The new Client Portal enables banks' commodities trading counterparties to approve or dispute trade confirmations with one tap, and automatically updates associated cross-enterprise reporting systems.

Portal features and benefits:



High-level trade summaries

Detailed reporting by transaction and payment date

Operations blotter (for back office teams)

Full audit trails

Open API with integrated SSO

Multiple product types and execution styles supported Fast deployment: As little as a few months (subject to specific integration requirements)

“The commodities approval process is a real operational pain-point we needed to solve for our clients,” said Tom Darvall, Managing Director at Caplin Systems.“Banks' corporate clients shouldn't have to print, sign and return physical documentation to confirm trades. Having proven this model in FX and across our multi-asset Client Portal, we're now bringing the same post-trade confirmation efficiencies to commodities trading, enabling banks to grow commodities hedging volumes without increasing back-office resources.”

The news comes following a busy period for Caplin. Last month Caplin announced the appointment of Steve Charlesworth as Chief Technology Officer and September saw the launch of Caplin's end-to-end white-label digital asset solution for institutional trading desks.



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About Caplin Systems

Caplin Systems Ltd is a global leader in web-based financial trading and post-trade technology. Specialising in single-dealer platforms (SDPs) and digital workflows, Caplin empowers financial institutions to modernise trade execution and client engagement across Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (FICC). Headquartered in London, Caplin's solutions are trusted by leading regional and international banks worldwide. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Carina Evison The Realization Group on behalf of Caplin...