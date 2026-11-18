MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dakar, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 13, the 2026 Dakar Summer Youth Olympic Games concluded successfully. As the Global Partner of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), PEAK, supported by China's independently developed sports technology, joined 57 National and Regional Olympic Committees from around the world to appear at this Olympic event held for the first time on the African continent. On the field, the Chinese delegation secured a total of 33 medals-18 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze-topping the medal table. Meanwhile, the“Team PEAK” formed by the 57 delegations delivered an impressive performance, collectively winning 11 gold, 9 silver, and 17 bronze medals, totaling 37 medals. Among them, PEAK partner, the host nation Senegal claimed 5 gold and 7 bronze for a total of 12 medals, not only achieving the country's breakthrough of zero medals at the Youth Olympic Games but also ranking sixth on the medal table with those 12 medals. PEAK witnessed the breakthroughs and glory of young athletes with its professional sports equipment, showcasing the strength of Chinese sports technology on the international sports stage.









This Dakar Youth Olympic Games marked the first time in the century-long history of the Olympic Games that the event was held on the African continent. As the world's highest-level and most widely followed youth sporting event, it brought together young athletes from 204 countries and regions to compete. It served not only as an arena for new-generation sporting talent but also as a concentrated showcase of national sports equipment technology and overall athletic prowess. The tournament's high-temperature conditions and multi-scenario, high-intensity competitive environment imposed extreme tests on the resilience, cushioning, breathability, adaptability, stability, and protective performance of sports equipment, becoming an excellent proving ground for testing the international adaptability of Chinese professional sports technology.









Behind the outstanding results of the 57 delegations across all events lay the robust support of PEAK's self-developed core sports technologies. Breaking away from traditional sponsorship models, PEAK tailored exclusive competitive equipment systems for multiple delegations, deeply integrating proprietary core technologies such as TAICHI adaptive cushioning technology, intelligent temperature-control fabrics, lightweight competitive silhouettes, and precision ergonomic designs. The equipment intelligently adjusts resilience and support based on athletes' dynamic movements, while adapting to Dakar's complex climate and high-intensity competition rhythm, effectively reducing sports-related wear and tear, enhancing competitive stability, and providing crucial assistance for breakthroughs in sprinting, long jumping, ball sports, combat sports, and other disciplines.

At the same time, adhering to its international philosophy of“One Country, One Design; Equal Technology for All,” PEAK integrated China's intelligent manufacturing standards and independent innovative technologies with the sports cultures of various nations, providing uniformly high-standard professional competitive support for athletes from different countries across five continents. From equipment R&D and technology iteration to on-field practical application, it comprehensively demonstrated the leapfrog upgrade of Chinese sports brands from“product export” to“technology export,” breaking down technological barriers in international high-end competitive equipment and proving to the global Olympic arena the professionalism, reliability, and leadership of domestic sports technology.

The 37 hard-earned Youth Olympic medals represent not only the youthful testament of global young athletes' relentless efforts but also a badge of honor for Chinese sports technology as it goes global and empowers sports worldwide. Over the years, PEAK has consistently upheld independent technological innovation, deeply cultivated the system of top-tier Olympic events, and continuously aligned its self-developed sports technology with international competitive standards. Shedding traditional OEM and follower development models, it has established itself on the global sports stage through the sheer strength of its core technologies. At multiple Olympic Games, including the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, PEAK has consistently relied on its leading self-developed sports equipment and professional event support capabilities to help athletes from various countries push their limits, ascend to the highest podiums, continuously rewrite competition records, write new chapters in their nations' sporting histories, and persistently project the power of Chinese sports technology to the world.

Ms. Christin Wu, Vice President of PEAK Sports, stated:“In the future, PEAK will continue to deepen its investment in sports technology R&D and innovation, constantly iterating and upgrading its independent core technologies and professional competitive product systems. We will persist in empowering the global youth sports cause with the strength of Chinese intelligent manufacturing and Chinese technological innovation, letting more international top-tier arenas witness the edge of domestic technology, and continuously writing a new chapter in the globalized and technology-driven development of Chinese sports brands.”

CONTACT: Steve Liu,...