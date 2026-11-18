Quantopsy post-quantum readiness for the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Quantopsy dashboard showing external quantum exposure

SAMA Circular 482021280 timeline showing the 31 December 2026 deadline

Quantopsy, from DTS Solution, is expanding PQC assessment, cryptographic discovery and migration planning for organisations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

- Shah Sheikh, Co-Founder and vCISO at DTS SolutionDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quantopsy, the post-quantum cryptographic posture management platform from DTS Solution, a Beyon Cyber company, is expanding its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) assessment, cryptographic discovery and migration planning services to public and private sector organisations across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The services are delivered by DTS Solution consultants in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and are aligned to the national encryption requirements now in place in both countries.The expansion follows NIST's publication of the final Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards (NIST IR 8547) on 27 October 2026. The final report deprecates all quantum-vulnerable public-key algorithms, including RSA, ECDSA and ECDH, after 2030 and disallows them under NIST standards and guidelines after 2035, with no exception for larger key sizes. NIST also cautions that earlier cryptographic transitions have taken between 10 and 20 years to complete.Key Facts> Markets: United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, delivered from DTS Solution offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.> Services: cryptographic discovery, cryptographic bill of materials (CBOM), PQC readiness scoring, compliance mapping, migration roadmaps and crypto-agility advisory.> Reference frameworks: UAE National Encryption Policy, Saudi NCA National Cryptographic Standards (NCS-2:2025), NIST FIPS 203, 204 and 205, and NIST IR 8547.> Outputs: an A to F readiness grade, findings ranked by severity, compliance status and a prioritised migration plan.Post-Quantum Cryptography Replaces the Algorithms Behind Today's EncryptionPost-quantum cryptography (PQC) is the family of encryption and digital signature algorithms designed to withstand attacks from a cryptographically relevant quantum computer. NIST released the first three PQC standards in August 2024: FIPS 203 (ML-KEM) for key establishment, and FIPS 204 (ML-DSA) and FIPS 205 (SLH-DSA) for digital signatures. These replace RSA and elliptic curve cryptography, which protect TLS connections, VPNs, PKI, code signing and digital identity across most enterprise systems. The near-term risk is harvest now, decrypt later: encrypted traffic captured today can be stored and decrypted once quantum capability matures. For government records, banking data, health data and infrastructure telemetry that must stay confidential for ten years or more, that exposure has already started.The UAE National Encryption Policy Requires Formal PQC Transition PlansIn November 2025, the UAE approved its National Encryption Policy and executive regulation, which call on government entities to develop clear, officially approved plans for moving from traditional encryption to post-quantum cryptography. The UAE Cybersecurity Council oversees the national migration, supported by the National Post-Quantum Migration Programme and the National Cybersecurity Index platform. A credible transition plan depends on knowing where RSA and ECC are used today, which makes a complete cryptographic inventory the first deliverable of any plan.Saudi Arabia's NCS-2:2025 Names Post-Quantum Algorithms DirectlyIn Saudi Arabia, the National Cybersecurity Authority's National Cryptographic Standards (NCS-2:2025) replace NCS-1:2020 and set the minimum cryptographic requirements for national entities. The updated standard adds NIST's post-quantum algorithms, requires PQC to be used alongside classical cryptography, and requires cryptographic systems and solutions to support PQC algorithms. It does not prescribe a migration deadline or an inventory method, so each entity has to establish its own cryptographic baseline before it can demonstrate conformance.How a Quantopsy Post-Quantum Readiness Assessment WorksA Quantopsy post-quantum readiness assessment moves from discovery to an actionable migration plan in four stages:- Discovery: Quantopsy scans networks and code to locate certificates, keys, protocols and libraries that depend on quantum-vulnerable algorithms, and records them in a cryptographic bill of materials (CBOM).- Scoring: each environment receives an A to F PQC readiness grade, a breakdown of weaknesses by severity and a migration urgency rating, measured against a five-level maturity model that runs from no assigned ownership to full crypto-agility.- Compliance mapping: DTS Solution consultants map the findings to the UAE National Encryption Policy, NCA NCS-2:2025 and the NIST IR 8547 timeline, producing evidence for internal governance and regulatory reporting.- Migration roadmap: systems are sequenced by data sensitivity, exposure and replacement cycle, with guidance on hybrid deployment, PKI and HSM upgrades, and third-party vendor dependencies.Shah Sheikh, Co-Founder and vCISO at DTS Solution, said:“The UAE and Saudi Arabia have both put post-quantum requirements in writing, and the final NIST report has settled the dates. The question we now hear from CISOs in Dubai and Riyadh is where to start. You cannot plan a migration for cryptography you have not found, so every Quantopsy engagement begins with a complete inventory and a grade a board can understand, then turns that into a sequenced plan the security team can deliver.”Who the Service Is ForThe service is designed for UAE government entities preparing transition plans under the National Encryption Policy, Saudi national entities working to NCS-2:2025, and regulated sectors that hold long-lived sensitive data, including banking, insurance, telecommunications, energy and healthcare. Technology vendors supplying these organisations can also use the assessment to document PQC support in their own products.Organisations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can book a post-quantum readiness assessment or start their CBOM at quantopsy.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is a post-quantum readiness assessment?A post-quantum readiness assessment is a structured review that finds where an organisation uses quantum-vulnerable cryptography, scores how prepared it is to replace those algorithms and sets out a prioritised migration plan. Quantopsy delivers it as a graded report with a CBOM and a roadmap.Does Saudi Arabia require post-quantum cryptography?NCA's NCS-2:2025 sets the minimum cryptographic requirements for national entities and requires cryptographic systems to support post-quantum algorithms alongside classical ones. It names NIST-standardised algorithms, including ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA.When will RSA and ECC stop being acceptable?Under the final NIST IR 8547, all quantum-vulnerable public-key algorithms are deprecated after 2030 and disallowed under NIST standards and guidelines after 2035. With NIST noting that past transitions have taken 10 to 20 years, inventory and planning work needs to begin well ahead of 2030.

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Post-Quantum Readiness for the UAE and Saudi Arabia: Quantopsy Maps Cryptographic Risk Against Encryption Mandates News Provided By DTS Solution November 18, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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