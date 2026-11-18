SINGAPORE, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moutai House Singapore, a venue that combines cultural displays, dining and cocktails, celebrated its grand opening at the Fullerton Waterboat House beside the Singapore River.

Moutai House Singapore, built to a new store identity standard, officially opened on November 13

In 2026, the store identity (SI) design for Moutai's global retail outlet won the Muse Awards' Interior Design: Commercial category.

According to Moutai International, Singapore was selected as the location for the first brand experience centre built to the company's new SI standard - part of an effort to invite overseas consumers to move from observing the brand at a distance to encountering it in person. The design translates the landscape of the Chishui River valley and Moutai's distilling traditions into an immersive setting, positioning Singapore as an international hub and cultural showcase.

At the historic Fullerton Waterboat House beside the Singapore River and close to the Merlion, Moutai House brings together cultural displays, dining and cocktails. Imperial Treasure Moutai House, operated by Imperial Treasure, draws on the group's expertise in fine Chinese dining. Meanwhile, the rooftop bar SOHAUS is operated by the team behind Nutmeg & Clove, bringing Singapore's cocktail creativity to the experience. Together, they create a setting for discovery and conversation.



Moutai House Singapore, located in the Fullerton Waterboat House

Represented by Shi Yunding, managing director of Moutai House, a new generation of Moutai people turned this vision from blueprint into reality. They are engaging with Singapore in ways unlike ever before. In December 2025, the Discovery Collection · Singapore edition was launched, its bottle design incorporating the red and white of the Singapore flag and the national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim.

“The hardest part was achieving localised cultural expression within the mature design system of Feitian Moutai,” Shi said. The Discovery Collection builds on Feitian Moutai's classic red and white bottle design by integrating Moutai culture with representative elements of various countries, such as the Vanda Miss Joaquim in the Singapore edition and a Big Ben design on the Discovery Collection · UK.



Moutai Discovery Collection·Singapore

Beyond this, Moutai has been appearing in a growing range of cross-sector settings - the Asian Tour, international cultural festivals, charity galas, high-level forums and more. In Shi's view, Moutai was once“seen”, but now it must be“understood”. This space is a testament to that ambition.

On November 13, Moutai House Singapore officially opened. Shi Yunding said:“Today, with a brand experience centre built to our new SI standard, we are opening Moutai to the world anew.” The centre, he explained, was more than another store in Singapore. It was a window through which the culture of eastern distilling could enter into conversation with the world.

“Moutai comes from the banks of the Chishui River,” he said.“Here in this international hub, we welcome every visitor to come in, sit down and taste a Chinese spirit with a story to tell.”

Moutai's presence in Singapore dates to September 2006, when its first Kweichow Moutai specialty store opened. Moutai said awareness and demand were initially limited, despite ethnic Chinese making up more than 70 per cent of Singapore's population, with western cultural influence and a humid climate helping make whisky and other spirits, wine and beer the dominant choices. The company credits early distributors in Singapore with introducing Moutai through Chinese restaurants, Chinese community associations, business gatherings and tea conversations, as well as organising cross-sector events of their own.



Moutai House's interiors have been crafted to the brand's new standard

The company also traces its corporate history to 1951, when the government began consolidating the Chengyi, Ronghe and Hengxing distilleries to establish the state-owned Moutai distillery, with the integration completed by 1953. A year later, Moutai began selling overseas under the“Wheel” trademark, whose emblem featured golden ears of wheat surrounding a gear and a red five-pointed star.

According to Moutai International, the Singapore opening reflects a broader effort to expand overseas retail beyond product sales and toward cultural introduction and brand experience. The company said the venue is intended to serve as a platform for engaging with overseas consumers, business partners and cultural audiences in Singapore.

About Kweichow Moutai:

A Global Leader in Premium Baijiu and Chinese Spirits Culture

Rooted in centuries of tradition and craftsmanship, Kweichow Moutai is renowned for its distinctive flavor, exceptional quality, and rich cultural heritage. As a leading Chinese baijiu brand, Moutai continues to bring the essence of Chinese spirits culture to consumers around the world.

Wang Wenqin

Guizhou Moutai Chiew Import And Export Co.,Ltd.

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Moutai's New Store Identity Standard Comes to Life at Moutai House Singapore News Provided By Wang Wenqin, Guizhou Moutai Chiew Import And Export Co.,Ltd. November 18, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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