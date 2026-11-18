Founded in 2015, iMyFone Technology develops consumer software solutions for mobile devices and computers.

iMyFone Releases AnyTo Windows Version 7.3.9, Mac Version 7.3.8, and Version 7.3.7.

Desktop releases also update the AI customer support component and resolve a map zoom issue on Ma

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iMyFone has released a series of November 2026 updates to AnyTo, its GPS location changer, with improvements to Bluetooth connection stability on Windows and Mac. The releases also update the AI customer support component on both platforms and address unintended map zooming in smaller Mac app windows.The changes span Windows version 7.3.9, Mac version 7.3.8, and version 7.3.7 on both platforms. They focus on the desktop experience, including how AnyTo handles Bluetooth connections and responds to map interactions.AnyTo for Windows version 7.3.9 improves Bluetooth connection stability through changes to incoming data packet parsing, session cleanup, and location readiness handling. These changes address how the software processes received data, clears connection session state, and handles readiness for location operations.Mac version 7.3.8 incorporates the Bluetooth stability improvements developed for Windows, bringing the updated connection logic to the Mac application.The Mac release also fixes an issue that caused the map to zoom unexpectedly when clicked or dragged while AnyTo was running in a small window. The fix addresses map navigation for people who use AnyTo alongside other applications rather than in a full-size window.Version 7.3.7 for Windows and Mac updates AnyTo's AI customer support component. The well-trained AI assistant is designed to help users quickly find relevant solutions to their questions, with clear guidance on the next steps. The aim is to reduce time spent searching for answers and help users resolve issues so they can get back to using AnyTo.iMyFone AnyTo offers GPS location-changing tools for iOS and Android devices, with Windows and Mac desktop applications as well as mobile app options. Its movement modes include teleporting to a selected point, steering with a GPS joystick, and simulating movement along two-point or multi-stop routes.These controls let people choose between manual movement and a planned route. Adjustable speeds, GPX import and export, and saved locations support different ways of planning and repeating a journey.For Pokémon GO players, AnyTo also includes PoGo Map Atlas and PoGo Search, which provide map and search tools for Pokémon, raids, PokéStops, and other game locations. These existing features complement the connection and interface improvements in the November releases.Product information, download options, and setup instructions are available on the AnyTo website.

Teria

iMyFone Technology CO., LTD

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iMyFone AnyTo Improves Bluetooth Stability in November Updates for Windows and Mac News Provided By iMyFone Technology CO., LTD November 18, 2026, 07:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Technology



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