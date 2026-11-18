MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Ministry of Rural Development has issued new guidelines for Ombudspersons and Appellate Authorities under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 to strengthen transparency, accountability and citizen participation in programme implementation, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the guidelines strengthen institutional mechanisms to protect workers' statutory rights, address implementation-related grievances and promote accountable delivery of programme benefits.

The Ombudsperson will serve as an important link in the programme's accountability framework, providing rural citizens with an accessible mechanism to raise complaints and seek appropriate redressal.

A dedicated Ombudsperson at the district level will address grievances relating to job cards, employment, wage payments, delayed compensation, worksite facilities, muster rolls and denial of statutory entitlements.

The guidelines also cover discrimination, harassment and violations of workers' rights, including those of women and vulnerable groups, ensuring that such concerns receive due attention, the statement noted.

“The guidelines strengthen the institutional capacity of Ombudspersons through an expanded pool of eligible candidates with experience in rural development, public administration, law, academics, social work and management. Provisions relating to tenure and remuneration have also been revised to support continuity and effective functioning. Emphasis has been placed on field visits, community engagement and familiarity with digital platforms,” the statement noted.

A dedicated digital platform for Ombudspersons will facilitate online registration and tracking of complaints, recording of proceedings, uploading of awards and monitoring of action taken. Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs during field visits will further strengthen documentation, traceability and transparency in the grievance redressal process.

The guidelines also reinforce the role of social audit as a vital mechanism for community-led transparency and accountability. Ombudspersons will attend at least three Social Audit public hearings or Gram Sabhas every month, providing an opportunity to hear citizens' concerns directly and facilitate appropriate follow-up.

Social audit findings and community feedback, along with individual grievances, will support the identification of discrepancies and corrective action in accordance with prescribed procedures.

The Ombudsperson and Appellate Authority framework complements other accountability measures under VB–G RAM G, including digital monitoring, public disclosure and social audit. Together, these mechanisms aim to promote transparent implementation, strengthen oversight and ensure that grievances are addressed through a structured and accountable process.

-IANS

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