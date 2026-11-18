MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised the joint security forces for eliminating the Lashkar-e-Taiba's last known active local terrorist in Kashmir, Lateef Bhat, in a gunfight in J&K's Kulgam district.

HM Shah said on X,“With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy."

“The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies,” he said.

The lone known active local terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Lateef Bhat, was killed in a gunfight with the joint forces in Kulgam district.

Soon after the encounter killing, J&K Police said on X,“The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The identification process is underway. Further details are awaited”. The police post also said,“You can run but you cannot hide”.

The body of the slain terrorist, Lateef Bhat, was recovered from the encounter site in Zangalpora village along with his weapon. The killing of Lateef Bhat is described as a major success by the joint forces. After Lateef Bhat took shelter inside a mosque, the joint security forces exercised maximum restraint during the encounter.

The police said repeated appeals to surrender did not persuade the holed up terrorist to surrender as he 'chose gun over life'. Mohammad Lateef Bhat, the LeT operative, was hunted down by the joint forces in Zangalpora/Laroo village.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anayat Ali said Lateef Bhat was given every chance to surrender, but he chose the gun over life. The SSP said Lateef had taken shelter in a mosque and started firing at the joint forces at 2.45 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Maximum restraint was exercised to avoid damage to the mosque. Instead of responding to the appeals, he continues to fire at the surrounding security forces,” the SSP said.

The SSP said the operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police with proper planning and in coordination with all security forces, and the area was cordoned off. The SSP said,“I myself had a video call with him. I had a fairly long conversation with him. We tried a lot to convince him that life is still ahead, you are still very young, but he did not agree”.

He said finally, at around 2:45 a.m., he opened fire on the security forces, after which a gunfight started,” he said. The SSP said that security forces had maintained maximum restraint because the terrorist was firing from inside a mosque.

It must be recalled that on November 16, security forces intercepted Lateef Bhat and his associate, Umar Nasir, in the Laroo village of Kulgam. During the encounter, Umar Nasir was killed, while Lateef Bhat managed to escape from the spot.

On November 17, security forces launched multiple cordon and search operations in different villages of Kulgam following suspected terrorist movement in the area. The search operations continued as forces intensified efforts to track down Bhat.

On November 18, security forces finally cornered Bhat during an operation in Kulgam. He took shelter inside a mosque in an attempt to evade security forces.

The SSP and the Army's Commanding Officer made repeated attempts to persuade him to surrender, offering him ample opportunities to lay down his arms. However, he refused to surrender and opened fire on security forces at around 2:45 a.m., triggering an exchange of fire. After an intense operation lasting nearly nine hours, security forces successfully neutralised Bhat.

Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, had fired at and injured three CRPF personnel in the Akhran area near Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district. Through hi-tech surveillance and human intervention, the security forces traced the two terrorists.