MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Praveen S Vijay's courtroom drama 'Sathyavan Savithiri', featuring actors Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin in the lead, for release with a U/A 16+ certificate.

Taking to its social media timelines, Drumsticks Productions, the firm producing the film, wrote, "It's a UA for #SathyavanSavithri - the courtroom is ready for the big argument! In theatres worldwide from November 20."

Excitement about the film shot up after the makers recently released a trailer of the film.

The trailer showed that in the film, Savithiri (Keerthy Suresh) tells her prospective groom that she is not interested in getting married to him. However, her parents compel her into getting married.

Savithiri, who plays a lawyer in the film, is then seen taking on her former boss Markandeyan, played by Mysskin, in a murder case. We realise that an NRI woman Veronica has been murdered and the needle of suspicion points to Savithiri's husband. Despite being forced into an unhappy marriage, Savithiri, we are shown, defends her husband and is determined to save him. On the other side, Markandeyan will stop at nothing to ensure he gets a win.

The makers have already made it clear that the film will hit screens on November 20 this year.

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to release on July 24. However, the makers chose to postpone the film's release to November 20.

The production house had released the first and second looks from the film in May this year. The first look poster had Keerthy Suresh turning around to look back, even as lawyers around her were seen looking ahead. The production house had then said, "Calm face. Unstoppable force. Now it's her game... Presenting the First Look of #SathyavanSavithiri."

The film, apart from Keerthy Suresh, will also feature Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, Madhusudhanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, A Venkatesh and others in pivotal roles.

Produced jointly by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions, the film has cinematography by Arul Vincent and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Prasanna G K.