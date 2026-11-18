MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 18 (IANS) Indigenous women leaders and frontline advocates will come together on Wednesday at COP31 to highlight the critical role of indigenous communities in protecting and restoring forests and advancing climate solutions.

As governments move from climate commitments toward implementation, indigenous women from the Amazon and other forest regions continue to lead efforts to defend forests, biodiversity, territories, and waterways.

Their leadership offers critical pathways to protect ecosystems and address the interconnected climate and biodiversity crises.

Speakers at the event, being organized by the Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN), will share their experiences defending indigenous rights and territories and highlight the policies, financing, and international cooperation needed to strengthen indigenous stewardship and community-led forest protection beyond COP31 and across other global processes.

They will also highlight the importance of recognizing and supporting the leadership of indigenous women and forest communities, including through securing land rights, ensuring decision-making power, providing accessible and equitable finance, and advocating for stronger protections for environmental and land defenders.

In coastal Indonesia, women are leading climate solutions, improving access to clean water through rainwater harvesting and community-led water management.

At a side event, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), on Tuesday, launched its report“The Unfunded Half”, which sets a baseline for climate finance reaching women smallholders. It was published jointly by IFAD and Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

In a related event, frontline women leaders in all their diversity, health advocates, and climate justice leaders will come together on Wednesday for a panel hosted by WECAN at the Health Pavilion to examine the disproportionate impacts of the climate crisis and fossil fuel extraction on women's health and wellbeing.

Across communities around the world, women are experiencing health impacts linked to climate change, air pollution, water contamination, and fossil fuel extraction, including increased risks to reproductive health, adverse pregnancy outcomes, cancer, and mental and emotional wellbeing.

These impacts can also deepen economic and caretaking burdens, yet women's health remains insufficiently addressed across climate policy, health systems, research, and climate negotiations.

The panel will bring frontline experiences and community-led solutions into the COP31 conversation, highlighting how women are working to restore traditional health practices, food sovereignty, and safeguard the health of the living world.

Speakers will also explore how women's health and gender-responsive approaches can be more meaningfully reflected in climate policy, finance, adaptation, and Just Transition discussions, including through implementation of the Gender Action Plan.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)