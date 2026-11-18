Germany Expands Air Defense Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany is preparing to deliver further military assistance to Ukraine, including air defense equipment, precision-guided missiles and ammunition for F-16 fighter aircraft, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced Tuesday, as Russian aerial strikes continue to intensify.
Speaking to journalists in Brussels before joining a gathering of EU defense ministers, Pistorius said Moscow was increasing its air operations because its forces were struggling to achieve advances on the battlefield.
“Russia is intensifying its aerial attacks because it is failing to make progress on the battlefield,” Pistorius told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers.
He emphasized that countries backing Kyiv must maintain their efforts to strengthen Ukraine's ability to intercept aerial threats and deliver assistance without delay.
“For us, as nations supporting Ukraine, this makes one thing very clear: we must continue to provide Ukraine with effective and rapid support in the realm of air defense,” he stressed, adding that Germany would announce new commitments at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting later in the day.
Pistorius also revealed that Germany would provide another $300 million to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a funding mechanism used to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, with the latest contribution directed primarily toward improving the country's air defense capabilities.
“The focus of the package is air defense—specifically, guided missiles for Patriot systems PAC-2 and PAC-3. In addition, we are including IRIS-T systems and missiles, as previously announced,” he added.
The German defense minister further accused Russian forces of intentionally striking civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, particularly in Ukraine's largest urban centers, while the country endures an especially severe winter.
Pistorius said continued military deliveries were necessary to reinforce Ukraine's defensive capabilities against aerial attacks amid the difficult conditions.
Speaking to journalists in Brussels before joining a gathering of EU defense ministers, Pistorius said Moscow was increasing its air operations because its forces were struggling to achieve advances on the battlefield.
“Russia is intensifying its aerial attacks because it is failing to make progress on the battlefield,” Pistorius told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers.
He emphasized that countries backing Kyiv must maintain their efforts to strengthen Ukraine's ability to intercept aerial threats and deliver assistance without delay.
“For us, as nations supporting Ukraine, this makes one thing very clear: we must continue to provide Ukraine with effective and rapid support in the realm of air defense,” he stressed, adding that Germany would announce new commitments at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting later in the day.
Pistorius also revealed that Germany would provide another $300 million to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a funding mechanism used to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, with the latest contribution directed primarily toward improving the country's air defense capabilities.
“The focus of the package is air defense—specifically, guided missiles for Patriot systems PAC-2 and PAC-3. In addition, we are including IRIS-T systems and missiles, as previously announced,” he added.
The German defense minister further accused Russian forces of intentionally striking civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, particularly in Ukraine's largest urban centers, while the country endures an especially severe winter.
Pistorius said continued military deliveries were necessary to reinforce Ukraine's defensive capabilities against aerial attacks amid the difficult conditions.
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