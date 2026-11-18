MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 18 (IANS) Tension prevailed in a village in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday during the filing of nominations for Gram Panchayat elections.

Police stopped a rally of the YSR Congress Party, which started from the house of its state general secretary Satish Reddy to file nomination in Vempalli village in Pulivendula, the home constituency of YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Citing prohibitory orders in force, police stopped the rally by YSRCP functionaries. Police officials told them that they should not come in a group to file a nomination.

The YSRCP workers sat on the road to protest the police action. They made it clear that they will not leave without filing the nomination.

Satish Reddy's brother, Vishnuvardhan, sat on a 'dharna' against the police action.

Amid a tense situation in Pulivendula and in view of the violent incidents that occurred during the nomination process for municipal and MPTC, ZPTC elections, the police issued a notice to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

The YSRCP MP was directed not to venture out in view of the possibility of clashes during the filing of nominations for Gram Panchayats.

A police officer went to the MP's house to issue the notice.

The police said that this was done as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

Avinash Reddy, who is a cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioned the police action. He asked a police officer if they had received orders from above to stall the nomination process.

The MP questioned the illegal arrests of Sarpanch candidates in the Pulivendula mandal.

According to YSRCP, in Simhadripuram mandal, the police took into custody Ramanaiah -- a candidate for the post of Sarpanch -- along with his proposer, Shiva Pratap, and another individual named Babu from Devatapuram.

The MP confronted the police, demanding to know why they were preventing candidates from filing their nominations.